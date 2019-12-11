&TV set to air show on Dr BR Ambedkar

B.R. Ambedkar was the prime architect of the Indian Constitution. B.R. Ambedkar was the prime architect of the Indian Constitution.

&TV is all set to air the life story of the Father of the Indian Constitution Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar. The show titled Ek Mahanayak – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar will narrate the story of the leader from the tender age of five to him becoming the prime architect of the Indian constitution.

Marathi actors Prasad Jawade, Jaggu Niwangune and Neha Joshi will make their debut on Hindi television in Ek Mahanayak – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. While Prasad Jawade will play the titular role, Jaggu Niwangune will be seen as Ambedkar’s father Raamji and Neha Joshi as his mother Bheema Bai.

Talking about the show, Neha said, “This isn’t just my debut in Hindi Television but also my debut in the role of a mother. And I couldn’t be more honoured to get an opportunity to play the role of a mother of a great man who fought all his life to remove discrimination, degradation, and deprivation from society, and went on to become the founding father of the Indian constitution. Bheema Bai (Ambedkar’s mother) was a humble woman who sincerely supported her husband and encouraged her children to do better.”

The show has been written by Shanti Bhushan with the help of historian and researcher on the life of Ambedkar, Professor Hari Narke and is directed by Imtiaz Punjabi.

Actor Jaggu Niwangune, who plays Ambedkar’s father in the show, said in a statement, “It is undoubtedly a very proud moment for me to be chosen to portray the role of Raamji, Ambedkar’s father. The shooting for the show has been underway in full swing and I am eagerly waiting for it to go on air.”

Produced by Smruti Shinde’s SOBO Films, Ek Mahanayak – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar will premiere on December 17 at 8.30 pm.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd