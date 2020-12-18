Anas Rashid blessed with baby boy

Anas Rashid has named his baby boy, Khabib Anas Rashid. (Photo: Anas Rashid/Instagram)

Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Anas Rashid has been blessed with a baby boy. Rashid announced the arrival of his son on Instagram and shared that the family has named the little one, Khabib Anas Rashid.

Sharing photos of the newborn, Rashid wrote on Instagram, “My father welcomes home his grandson -‘Khabib Anas Rashid’ 💕💕🌙🤲🏼❤️❤️ Thanks for all your priceless love and wishes on this awaited occasion🙏🏻🙏🏻.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anas Rashid (@anasrashidactor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anas Rashid (@anasrashidactor)

In another video posted by the actor, he said that his son was born on December 14 in Ludhiana. Thanking everyone for their blessings, he informed fans that the mother and baby are doing well. The actor also thanked the hospital staff for handling everything smoothly during the pandemic time.

Anas Rashid got married to Heena Iqbal in 2017, and this is their second child. The couple had a baby girl last year in February, who they named Aayat.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd