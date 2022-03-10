scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 10, 2022

Anagha Bhosale goes on solo trip after quitting Anupamaa: ‘If you never go, you’ll never know’

Television actor Anagha Bhosale, known for playing Nandini in the popular show Anupamaa, shared a photo from her solo trip on Instagram.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 10, 2022 7:35:30 pm
AnupamaaAnupamaa actor Anagha Bhosale begins her spiritual journey. (Photo: Instagram/Anagha Bhosale)

Television actor Anagha Bhosale, known for her role as Nandini in the popular Hindi serial Anupamaa, took to Instagram and shared a photo, hinting at a solo trip to Jagannath Temple in Puri. The actor recently said that showbiz is “filled with hypocrisy” and she desires to pursue a spiritual journey.

Sharing a photo of herself with a backpack, Bhosale wrote, “If you never go, you’ll never know….some journeys are meant to be solo #jagannathpuri, #mayapur, #solotravel, #solotrip, #harekrishna.” Fans commented on the post, welcoming her to Odisha. One fan wrote, “Best wishes for your solo journey, hope you know lots of new things good luck Anagha.” Another fan commented, ” Happy Journey but do take care n stay protected n safe.”

Also Read |Rupali Ganguly says Anupamaa taught her self-love: ‘You have to think about yourself first’

Anagha Bhosale, who recently quit Anupamaa, told Times of India that after she entered the showbiz world, she realised it is not what she expected it to be. She said that there is “politics, unhealthy competition, the race to look good and reed-thin all the time” in the industry. Bhosale said she cannot be what she is not and be a part of the industry that is “filled with hypocrisy”.

Anagha Bhosale played Paras Kalnawat’s love interest in Anupamaa. Instead of replacing Bhosale with another actor, the makers have ended the track of the character.

