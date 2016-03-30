Amy Schumer incorportates boyfriend into her stand-up routine

Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
Amy Schumer did a surprise 45-minute set at Stand Up NY Sunday for a crowd including her boyfriend Ben Hanisch.

By: PTI | New York | Published: March 30, 2016 2:11:20 pm
Comedian Amy Schumer did a surprise 45-minute set at Stand Up NY Sunday for a crowd including her furniture-designer boyfriend Ben Hanisch.

Schumer joked the media were surprised her boyfriend is so good-looking, reported the New York Post.

The 34-year-old funnywoman was opening for her friend, comedian Rachel Feinstein.

The event was so busy, despite Schumer’s performance being a surprise one, that the club was forced to come up with somewhere for Hanisch to sit to watch his girl in action.

“It was sold out, so the club pulled out a chair for Ben. He sat in a doorway,” the insider added.

Schumer has previously laughed off the public interest in her new dating developments after poking fun at her single status throughout 2015.

