Amy Poehler is set to executive produce thriller The Mother-in-Law, with Jessica Goldberg attach to write.

Advertising

The drama has received a pilot order from NBC, reported Variety.

It is based on the novel of the same name by Sally Hepworth.

The story revolves around a woman’s complicated relationship with her husband’s family that ends in death.

Goldberg will also serve as executive producer. Poehler will executive produce via Paper Kite Productions along with Kate Arend.