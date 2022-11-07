Amruta Khanvilkar gets eliminated from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 along with Paras Kalnawat, fans call makers unfair over her exit

The last episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 saw a shocking double elimination. Actors Amruta Khanvilkar and Paras Kalnawat had to bid a teary goodbye to the dance show. While Paras’ eviction was understandable, given he’s not a proficient dancer, Amruta’s exit led to a massive online debate, with fans calling the channel unfair.

This weekend, contestants’ mentors were swapped and Amruta performed with Sanam Johar. Her Michael Jackson act was lauded by the judges — Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit. However, given she forgot a few steps, she was pulled up by them. Nora also mentioned how it keeps happening with the Raazi actor, which kind of puts her off. Towards the end, Amruta, Paras and Niti Taylor were put in the danger zone, and Niti was announced as safe.

Quite shocked about her eviction, Amruta accepted that she felt deeply disappointed. She also opened up about her love for Madhuri Dixit and how it was her fortune to have performed in front of her. The Dhak Dhak girl went up to hug Amruta, as she took a final exit from the show.

Post her elimination, fans took to social media to call out the makers. Given fans already feel the channel has been pushing Rubina Dilaik and Nia Sharma on the show, a social media user wrote, “#AmrutaKhanvilkar got eliminated? Waah.All this is to make that one contestant win who is getting back to back full marks and standing ovation by doing pathetic dance.I’m sure she will lift the trophy.Before anyone comes on me.I am nobody’s fan #JhalakDikhhalajaa10.”

Another one added, “Jhalak should end here with Amruta’s eviction..!!!! Because there’s no point to move it ahead if dancing isn’t your first priority. She is the Best dancer among all n they evicted her fr????? Unfair very unfair.”

Checkout some tweets of angry fans:

so #AmrutaKhanvilkar got eliminated from #JhalakDikhhlaJaa10 today this show has become less about dance and more about drama; good dancers getting eliminated — RAHUL HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEE (@JaYaarYahanSe) November 6, 2022

Pls change the show name now it’s not a dancing show only naritaya natika. actual dancer like amruta is eliminating. For me she deserves in first three. you r a amazing dancer amruta #AmrutaKhanvilkar#JhalakDikhlaJaa10 https://t.co/Ds7VB0wQuU — Radha (@Radha54716344) November 6, 2022

So i heard #AmrutaKhanvilkar is actually evicted from Jhalak “dancing reality show”. This channel is all about bahu promotions, they will never appreciate real talent. It’s pathetic how they evict a proper dancer in a “dance show”. @EndemolShineIND — Shiv RKVian (@itsShivam18) November 5, 2022

They eliminated the actual dancer from the show..

Amruta deserved to be on the show more than anyone else…#AmrutaKhanvilkar #JDJ10 https://t.co/5jwEiAWf2H — Abdu k Burgir (@AyeZindegi) November 6, 2022

Eliminating #AmrutaKhanvilkar proves how colors always prefers emotional drama,buttering over talent

It happens in BB,KKK n now JDJ

Only few deserving contestants in d show, others r just bcz of being cry babies

Real talent se competition karna nhi hai kisiko#JhalakDikhlaJaa10 pic.twitter.com/s0rM0NFx0u — My_Scribbles (@SnehaThinks) November 5, 2022

On her part, Amruta Khanvilkar shared an Instagram story thanking people for their love towards her and her choreographer. “I can’t thank you all enough for sending so much love after the eviction today. Me and @pratikutekar.official are truly touched. Time n god heals everything.”

This weekend, Arjun Bijlani stepped into Maniesh Paul’s shoes to host the show. And while Amruta and Paras got eliminated, Faisal Shaikh was awarded the golden chair, making him safe from eviction.