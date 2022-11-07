scorecardresearch
Amruta Khanvilkar gets eliminated from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 along with Paras Kalnawat, fans call makers unfair over her exit

After Amrita Khanvilkar was evicted from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, fans took to social media to call out the channel for being unfair. Check the tweets here.

amruta khanvilkar, jhalak dikhhla jaa 10Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 airs on Colors.

The last episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 saw a shocking double elimination. Actors Amruta Khanvilkar and Paras Kalnawat had to bid a teary goodbye to the dance show. While Paras’ eviction was understandable, given he’s not a proficient dancer, Amruta’s exit led to a massive online debate, with fans calling the channel unfair.

This weekend, contestants’ mentors were swapped and Amruta performed with Sanam Johar. Her Michael Jackson act was lauded by the judges — Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit. However, given she forgot a few steps, she was pulled up by them. Nora also mentioned how it keeps happening with the Raazi actor, which kind of puts her off. Towards the end, Amruta, Paras and Niti Taylor were put in the danger zone, and Niti was announced as safe.

Quite shocked about her eviction, Amruta accepted that she felt deeply disappointed. She also opened up about her love for Madhuri Dixit and how it was her fortune to have performed in front of her. The Dhak Dhak girl went up to hug Amruta, as she took a final exit from the show.

Post her elimination, fans took to social media to call out the makers. Given fans already feel the channel has been pushing Rubina Dilaik and Nia Sharma on the show, a social media user wrote, “#AmrutaKhanvilkar got eliminated? Waah.All this is to make that one contestant win who is getting back to back full marks and standing ovation by doing pathetic dance.I’m sure she will lift the trophy.Before anyone comes on me.I am nobody’s fan #JhalakDikhhalajaa10.”

Another one added, “Jhalak should end here with Amruta’s eviction..!!!! Because there’s no point to move it ahead if dancing isn’t your first priority. She is the Best dancer among all n they evicted her fr????? Unfair very unfair.”

Checkout some tweets of angry fans:

 

 

 

 

 

On her part, Amruta Khanvilkar shared an Instagram story thanking people for their love towards her and her choreographer. “I can’t thank you all enough for sending so much love after the eviction today. Me and @pratikutekar.official are truly touched. Time n god heals everything.”

This weekend, Arjun Bijlani stepped into Maniesh Paul’s shoes to host the show. And while Amruta and Paras got eliminated, Faisal Shaikh was awarded the golden chair, making him safe from eviction.

