Amrita Rao’s sister Preetika shares wedding photos, blurs groom’s face: ‘Too personal’

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Bollywood actor Amrita Rao’s sister Preetika Rao, best known for her work in television and films, has embarked on a new journey in her personal life. The actress recently got married in a traditional South Indian wedding ceremony at spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar‘s ashram in Bengaluru. Sharing a few pictures from the intimate celebrations on social media, Preetika revealed that the wedding was attended by her family members and close friends, along with the spiritual leader.
In the pictures shared by Preetika, she is seen dressed in a traditional red silk saree, adorned with gold jewellery and floral garlands. One of the pictures feature her posing alongside Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.
Announcing the wedding, Preetika Rao wrote, “With the blessings of my Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar ji @gurudev, my beloved parents, sister Amrita, relatives and friends, I got married at the beautiful and serene Art Of Living venue in Bengaluru.”
Preetika also opened up about becoming a part of a traditional Tamil Brahmin family and spoke about how their customs resonate with her own “Mangalorean” roots. “I am now married into a traditional Tam-Brahm family where the culture is so similar to my Mangalorean roots in Karnataka – Ancient and Precious!” she added.
While the Beintehaa actor chose to share glimpses of her special day with her followers, she clarified that she would not be putting out all the wedding photos. Calling the occasion deeply personal and sacred, Preetika wrote, “Sharing pictures selectively, as I feel it’s too personal and sacred a space to be shared with the world at large – in one go!”
Take a look at Preetika Rao’s wedding photos:
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Preetika Rao also reflected on two significant milestones in her life in 2026. She revealed that she began her spiritual podcast journey with an interview with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar around three years ago. Recently, the Ministry of Culture honoured her with a Letter of Appreciation for her Vedic Astrology podcasts, which she said had been trending on YouTube India and reaching a global audience.
Calling these two developments important milestones, Preetika thanked her supporters and well-wishers for their support. She concluded the post by writing, “Two Milestones! Both in 2026 !”