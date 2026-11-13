Amrita Rao’s sister Preetika shares wedding photos, blurs groom’s face: ‘Too personal’

Bollywood actor Amrita Rao’s sister Preetika Rao, best known for her work in television and films, has embarked on a new journey in her personal life. The actress recently got married in a traditional South Indian wedding ceremony at spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar‘s ashram in Bengaluru. Sharing a few pictures from the intimate celebrations on social media, Preetika revealed that the wedding was attended by her family members and close friends, along with the spiritual leader.

In the pictures shared by Preetika, she is seen dressed in a traditional red silk saree, adorned with gold jewellery and floral garlands. One of the pictures feature her posing alongside Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.