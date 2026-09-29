Amrapali Dubey addresses Nirahua dating rumours: ‘He’s convincing me to get married’

Bhojpuri actors Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua have been one of the superhit on-screen pairings in the Bhojpuri industry. While there have been rumours about their relationship in the past, the two have always maintained that they share a warm friendship. Dinesh is married to Mansha Yadav, and the couple shares two sons.
On the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, Amrapali addressed their relationship rumours and claimed that Dinesh has been convincing her to marry someone.
‘People think we are dating’
Amrapali was speaking to co-contestant Love Gill about her bond with Nirahua and said that their friendship began when she joined the Bhojpuri film industry. Amrapali made her debut in Bhojpuri films in 2014 with Nirahua in the film Nirahua Hindustani.
“Even today, our friendship is such that I don’t need to tell him anything. I just look at him, and he understands and starts laughing. Friendships should be so unfiltered. People think he and I are dating, and that poor guy has gone crazy convincing me that I should marry someone. How do I explain to him? Men think it’s very easy to get married. They don’t understand our side. We will have to leave all that we have earned behind and go. Men find this idea of getting married very easy,” she said.
A few months ago, on another reality show called Bhojpuri Bawaal, Amrapali said that she was close to Nirahua’s children. In an earlier episode of Bigg Boss 20, she also revealed how Nirahua recommended her name to actor Santosh Shukla during Bigg Boss 6. After he put in a word for Amrapali, the actress transitioned from TV to films.
When Nirahua said he did not love his wife
In an earlier chat with The Times of India, Amrapali addressed why they had visited Mahakumbh together and said that she was visiting the holy place with her family when Nirahua decided to join them. “People also questioned me because I was seen holding hands with Nirahua ji while taking a dip at the Mahakumbh. Some asked why his wife wasn’t there if we were only friends. But why is that question always directed at me? My entire family was there. My mother, sister, uncle, and aunt had all come along. It was a family plan, and Dinesh ji happened to be in Uttar Pradesh. When he found out that everyone was going, he decided to join us. That’s all there was to it,” she said.
Earlier this year, Nirahua said that he did not love his wifeand said that he was forced to get married by his parents. He told Digital Commentary, “I told my children that I was never able to love their mother. I have also told my wife that I never loved her. Yes, it is my duty that since my parents got us married, I am fulfilling that responsibility. I do feel guilty about it. That is why I will not do the same with my children. I will never tell them that they have to do things a certain way. I will not force them.”
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More