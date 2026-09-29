Amrapali Dubey addresses Nirahua dating rumours: ‘He’s convincing me to get married’

Bhojpuri actors Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua have been one of the superhit on-screen pairings in the Bhojpuri industry. While there have been rumours about their relationship in the past, the two have always maintained that they share a warm friendship. Dinesh is married to Mansha Yadav, and the couple shares two sons.

On the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, Amrapali addressed their relationship rumours and claimed that Dinesh has been convincing her to marry someone.

Amrapali was speaking to co-contestant Love Gill about her bond with Nirahua and said that their friendship began when she joined the Bhojpuri film industry. Amrapali made her debut in Bhojpuri films in 2014 with Nirahua in the film Nirahua Hindustani.

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“Even today, our friendship is such that I don’t need to tell him anything. I just look at him, and he understands and starts laughing. Friendships should be so unfiltered. People think he and I are dating, and that poor guy has gone crazy convincing me that I should marry someone. How do I explain to him? Men think it’s very easy to get married. They don’t understand our side. We will have to leave all that we have earned behind and go. Men find this idea of getting married very easy,” she said.

Also Read: ‘Marriage can happen later’: Aamrapali Dubey surprises Nirahua with adoption plans

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A few months ago, on another reality show called Bhojpuri Bawaal, Amrapali said that she was close to Nirahua’s children. In an earlier episode of Bigg Boss 20, she also revealed how Nirahua recommended her name to actor Santosh Shukla during Bigg Boss 6. After he put in a word for Amrapali, the actress transitioned from TV to films.

When Nirahua said he did not love his wife

In an earlier chat with The Times of India, Amrapali addressed why they had visited Mahakumbh together and said that she was visiting the holy place with her family when Nirahua decided to join them. “People also questioned me because I was seen holding hands with Nirahua ji while taking a dip at the Mahakumbh. Some asked why his wife wasn’t there if we were only friends. But why is that question always directed at me? My entire family was there. My mother, sister, uncle, and aunt had all come along. It was a family plan, and Dinesh ji happened to be in Uttar Pradesh. When he found out that everyone was going, he decided to join us. That’s all there was to it,” she said.

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Earlier this year, Nirahua said that he did not love his wife and said that he was forced to get married by his parents. He told Digital Commentary, “I told my children that I was never able to love their mother. I have also told my wife that I never loved her. Yes, it is my duty that since my parents got us married, I am fulfilling that responsibility. I do feel guilty about it. That is why I will not do the same with my children. I will never tell them that they have to do things a certain way. I will not force them.”