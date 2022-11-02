‘Haye’: Amitabh Bachchan’s reaction has Neena Gupta in splits as he gets a backrub from Anupam Kher on KBC sets. Watch

Amitabh Bachchan is all set to host his Uunchai co-stars Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Neena Gupta in the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. The trio will enter the stage in style, hand in hand, along with Big B. In the promo video shared by the channel, the senior actors will be seen indulging in some fun moments together. However, there will be a very emotional moment also in the show, where the friends will be seen getting teary-eyed.

In the video posted by Sony TV’s Instagram page, Amitabh Bachchan is seen welcoming his friends on his game show. As Boman Irani announces ‘let’s enjoy’, the actors are seen sharing some light-hearted conversation. In another sequence, as Anupam Kher massages Big B, he cries out ‘haaye Anupam’. Neena Gupta, who seems to be on the hot seat, giggles at her friends’ antics.

The video ends on an emotional note as the actors are seen discussing something personal, that leaves them all in tears. The particular episode will air on November 7.

Sharing the video, Sony TV captioned, “KBC ke manch par @amitabhbachchan ji ki hogi apne doston se mulaqaat, aur pata chalega ki kyun chhalke unn sabhi ke jazbaat? Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, 7th November raat 9 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Uunchai stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika, Parineeti Chopra, Nafisa Ali and Danny Denzongpa. The film will see Amitabh, Boman and Anupam’s characters heading to scale Mount Everest, to fulfil their dead friend’s (Danny) last wish.

Uunchai marks a departure from the lavish song and dance films, usually set against the backdrop of a wedding, that Sooraj Barjatya is known for. The filmmaker said going away from that pattern for Uunchai was his biggest challenge.

“In this film, maine sab bandhan todd diye hai. There once was a charm that if you name (a character) Prem, the film will work. But I’ve let go of that. In the pandemic, everything was slipping away, so there was no point holding onto anything,” he added.

Advertisement

The film also marks Sooraj’s entry into a different kind of genre, other than the grandeur of song and dance, which he is known for. Uunchai is slated to release on November 11.