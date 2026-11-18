Veteran actor and Kaun Banega Crorepati host, Amitabh Bachchan is known to always treat his fans with anecdotes from his life on X. His latest tweet shared a rather funny behind-the-scenes moment from the sets of the quiz-based reality show. The megastar, in his tweet, revealed that his pants’ belt broke during a shoot. However, he quickly came up with a solution to save himself from the embarrassing situation.

Taking to X, Amitabh Bachchan shared the incident, and wrote, “The belt on my pants broke during a KBC shoot, so I quickly tied the drawstring – ‘Saved’.” The actor’s interesting anecdote offered fans a glimpse into the lighter moments that take place behind the cameras, away from the standard protocol of the gaming show.

Take a look at the tweet:

T 5850 – KBC शूट पे pant की belt टूट गई, जल्दी से नाड़ा बाँध लिया – ‘बच गए ‘ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 18, 2026

The 84-year-old is known for regularly sharing moments from his personal and professional life through his blog and social media accounts. His posts often give fans a glimpse into his everyday experiences, his interactions with people and the little incidents that happen while he is working.

Amitabh Bachchan’s long association with KBC

Speaking about the show and Amitabh Bachchan’s association, he has been a part of it since the day of its premiere, July 3, 2020. This marked the Shahenshah actor’s debut on television. Barring the third season, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan has been the face of the remaining seasons for over three decades, including the ongoing Season 18.

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Over the years, the Baghban actor has become synonymous with the show, his signature lines, interactions with contestants and the ability to make them comfortable.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20’s Manish Goel reveals he attempted suicide as a teenager: ‘Only my mom knows’

Amitabh Bachchan returns to KBC 18 following a brief break

The actor had taken a brief break from hosting the show due to his health. He recently resumed shooting, and fresh episodes started telecasting from November 16. Amitabh Bachchan had also recently shared an update about his gradual return to work on his blog. The actor continues to connect with his fans through his regular social media posts.

When Amitabh Bachchan “almost” drowned in Nepal

In one of the fresh episodes, speaking to a contestant, Amitabh Bachchan also shared his near-death incident in Nepal. The legendary actor revealed that he was shooting for a film in Nepal when somebody suggested him to do kayaking, and called it be a “wonderful experience”. Tempted by it, the senior actor gave in to it, and struggled to fit in the kayak for nearly 45 minutes. Later, he paddled in the wrong direction, which capsized the boat, and it overturned.

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Recalling the near-fatal incident, the host explained, “When it overturned, I had been told that if such a situation arose, I should push my hands upwards from underwater so that the boat would right itself. And if that didn’t work, I should wave both my hands vigorously underwater so that the people around would realise that someone was drowning. So I was waving my hands vigorously underwater, trying to make my way out. After all, one cannot hold one’s breath for that long.”