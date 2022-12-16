scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan remembers Deewar as he wraps KBC 14: ‘To be back hopefully next year again’

Amitabh Bachchan recalled a moment from his iconic film Deewar while wrapping the latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

amitabh bachchan, kbc, kbc 14Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of KBC 14. (Photo: srbachchan/tumblr)

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his personal blog and posted a couple of pictures as he wrapped up the shoot of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14. Amitabh, who hoped to return the next season, recalled a moment from his film Deewar.

He wrote, “The last day of the show and the greetings from them that work so hard to make KBC what it is .a farewell or a bye to be back hopefully next year again .. and the return gift from me .. a moment of DEEWAR .. and the emotions.” The first season of KBC aired on July 3, 2000 and it was Amitabh’s first time as a television host

The actor also took to his Twitter handle and bid goodbye to the show. He said, “T 4495 – .. and here endeth the Lesson .. Ek aur maha prayas samapt hone ja raha hai aur is aasha ke saath ki ek aur na kewal prapti hogi balki, nayi shuruat. (Another great attempt comes to an end with the hope of new beginnings).”  In another set of tweets, the actor wrote, “T 4497 – bye to one and the hope to be back again .T 4496 – another day another challenge .. life on its treadmill keeps moving ..”

Also read |Govinda Naam Mera movie review: Vicky Kaushal-Kiara Advani film feels stretched, forgettable

Amitabh attended the inauguration of the Kolkata International Film Festival 2022 on Thursday and spoke about the history of Indian cinema. As reported by PTI, the actor said, “Since early times there have been many changes in cinema content. From mythological films and socialist cinema to the advent of the angry young man and the current brand of historicals, couched in fictionalised jingoism, along with moral policing, the range has kept audiences reflecting on the politics and social concerns of the times.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’Premium
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri’s offer for a cup of tea che...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri’s offer for a cup of tea che...
5 Qs | Congress MP Vivek Tankha: ‘Sovereign function doesn’t ...Premium
5 Qs | Congress MP Vivek Tankha: ‘Sovereign function doesn’t ...
Hackers for hire: Meta takes down Indian firm’s phishing networkPremium
Hackers for hire: Meta takes down Indian firm’s phishing network

The actor was last seen in the films Uunchai, Goodbye and Brahmastra. 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-12-2022 at 11:45:50 am
Next Story

A tale of a house in 2 states – four rooms in Maharashtra, four in Telangana

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

srk amitabh bachchan rani mukerji
Shah Rukh Khan jokingly blames Rani Mukerji for imperfect Bengali; Amitabh Bachchan hugs Mardaani actor: Highlights from KIFF 2022
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close