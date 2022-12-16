Amitabh Bachchan remembers Deewar as he wraps KBC 14: ‘To be back hopefully next year again’

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his personal blog and posted a couple of pictures as he wrapped up the shoot of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14. Amitabh, who hoped to return the next season, recalled a moment from his film Deewar.

He wrote, “The last day of the show and the greetings from them that work so hard to make KBC what it is .a farewell or a bye to be back hopefully next year again .. and the return gift from me .. a moment of DEEWAR .. and the emotions.” The first season of KBC aired on July 3, 2000 and it was Amitabh’s first time as a television host

एक और महा प्रयास समाप्त होने जा रहा है, और इस आशा के साथ की एक और की ना केवल प्राप्ति होगी बल्कि, नयीं शुरुआत pic.twitter.com/R9d4IQecLG — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 15, 2022

The actor also took to his Twitter handle and bid goodbye to the show. He said, “T 4495 – .. and here endeth the Lesson .. Ek aur maha prayas samapt hone ja raha hai aur is aasha ke saath ki ek aur na kewal prapti hogi balki, nayi shuruat. (Another great attempt comes to an end with the hope of new beginnings).” In another set of tweets, the actor wrote, “T 4497 – bye to one and the hope to be back again .T 4496 – another day another challenge .. life on its treadmill keeps moving ..”

Amitabh attended the inauguration of the Kolkata International Film Festival 2022 on Thursday and spoke about the history of Indian cinema. As reported by PTI, the actor said, “Since early times there have been many changes in cinema content. From mythological films and socialist cinema to the advent of the angry young man and the current brand of historicals, couched in fictionalised jingoism, along with moral policing, the range has kept audiences reflecting on the politics and social concerns of the times.”

The actor was last seen in the films Uunchai, Goodbye and Brahmastra.