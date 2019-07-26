Amitabh Bachchan wraps up Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo

Toggle Menu
Gulabo Sitabo, also starring Ayushmann Khurrana, is set to release on April 24, 2020. KBC 11 will premiere on August 1 on Sony TV.

Amitabh Bachchan stars alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Gulabo Sitabo.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday announced that he has finished filming for Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo and will now start working on the eleventh season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).

The movie, set in Lucknow, is billed as a quirky family comedy, penned by Sircar’s longtime collaborator Juhi Chaturvedi.

“Withdrawal symptoms setting in as the GS schedule nears completion. Happens all the time and the next work schedule begins to take over. So the end to Gulabo Sitabo and its completion as far as I am concerned gets initiated and the vision of KBC takes over,” Bachchan posted on Twitter.

Gulabo Sitabo, produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, is set to release on April 24 next year, while KBC will premiere on August 1 on Sony TV.

