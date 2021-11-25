Amitabh Bachchan welcomes daughter Shweta Bachchan, granddaughter Navya Naveli on KBC 13: ‘Proud papa and nana’

Amitabh Bachchan to host daughter Shweta Bachchan, and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on the Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 sets. KBC is celebrating its 1000 episodes and Sony Channel asked Big B ‘to bring in the family on that revered and feared Hot Seat’, and the actor accepted it.

The actor took to Twitter to share a photo from the hit quiz show sets and posted, “Daughters are dearest to all.”

बेटियाँ सब से प्यारी ; उनका ही जहां है pic.twitter.com/v0MhXFrJzG — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 24, 2021

Amitabh Bachchan shared several photos on his blog. Big B wrote, “In the early hours of the morning, I rise and thoughts run to the incompleteness of the missive that reaches over 5000, and the left over of the night before at work, comes chasing the mind, of having completed the thousandth KBC episode, yes 1000 episodes since its introduction to the World of Television in the year of our making 2000.”

Big B added, “So yes, the 1000th episode on the platform of Kaun Banega Crorepati, was given its due importance and the request by the Channel to bring in the family on that revered and feared Hot Seat, was accepted.

And there we were, as per the pictures in the previous.

A delight, to be able to, not just test the ability of the ‘contestants’, but to give the freedom to express what many have felt has been undisclosed and kept behind closed doors. The banter of the family dining table, the repartee, and most importantly the several causes that the young at this age think about and work for.

An evening of great pride for the Father and Grandfather – for Papa and Nana !”

(Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog) (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

It will be fun to see the family get-together on the KBC sets. Shweta Bachchan’s daughter Navya Naveli Nanda is an entrepreneur.