Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Amitabh Bachchan recalls being told ‘you are too tall, go home’, asked to leave film set
Amitabh Bachchan recalls being criticised for his height and acting early in his career, and once being asked to leave a film set for arriving late.
Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has built an unparalleled legacy over a career spanning more than 55 years. But his journey to the top was far from easy. During a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, the actor looked back at his early years in Bollywood, recalling how he was criticised for being too tall and even asked to leave a film set after arriving late.
Amitabh Bachchan recalls being criticised for his height
Big B was in conversation with Commonwealth Games 2026 gold medallists Lovlina Borgohain, Jhandu Kumar, Sharmila Dhankar and Asmita Dey, in a special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati. When Asmita asked if Amitabh was also scolded on set, similar to how athletes are reprimanded when they make mistakes during training, the actor instantly revealed that he, too, was often reprimanded during the initial years of his acting career.
“Humko badi daant padti hain, shuru-shuru mein toh bahut padi thi. ‘Tumko kuch aata nahi hai, acting-wacting, tum bahut lambe ho, jaake ghar jaao.’(I used to get scolded a lot. In the beginning, I was scolded immensely. They would tell me, ‘You don’t know anything about acting, you are too tall, go back home’),” he shared.
ALSO READ | KBC 18: Contestants fail to answer question about Mahatma Gandhi in Amitabh Bachchan’s show
The veteran actor further recalled how, even after he started getting work, directors would continue to correct him over his acting.
“Then when I finally got work, they would say, ‘Okay, fine, stand over there and say the dialogue.’ They would ask, ‘Is this any way to deliver a dialogue?’ They would scold and correct me, and slowly, I improved,” he said.
Amitabh Bachchan recalls being asked to leave film set
While Amitabh said he was mostly punctual, he recalled one instance when he arrived late on a film set.
“Usually, I try to reach the shoot on time. Once, I was late. The director was standing outside the set. I arrived in someone else’s car because I did not have one at the time. When I reached, the director saw me and said the shooting had been packed up. He told me, ‘Get out of here,’ and asked me to leave,” he said.
Meanwhile, the 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati premiered on August 10, at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV. The daily episodes air from Monday to Friday, at 9 pm. The theme of the latest season is ‘Sochna Padega’.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05