Amitabh Bachchan recalls being told ‘you are too tall, go home’, asked to leave film set

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has built an unparalleled legacy over a career spanning more than 55 years. But his journey to the top was far from easy. During a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, the actor looked back at his early years in Bollywood, recalling how he was criticised for being too tall and even asked to leave a film set after arriving late.

Amitabh Bachchan recalls being criticised for his height

Big B was in conversation with Commonwealth Games 2026 gold medallists Lovlina Borgohain, Jhandu Kumar, Sharmila Dhankar and Asmita Dey, in a special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati. When Asmita asked if Amitabh was also scolded on set, similar to how athletes are reprimanded when they make mistakes during training, the actor instantly revealed that he, too, was often reprimanded during the initial years of his acting career.