Exclusive: Amitabh Bachchan to begin shoot for Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 from today

Indianexpress.com has exclusively learnt that Amitabh Bachchan will begin shoot for Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 from today. A grand set has been erected at the Reliance Studio in Filmcity, Mumbai, where the tenth season would be filmed.

A source exclusively told indianexpress.com, “The first episode will be rolled today. The entire team is really excited to shoot with Amitabh Bachchan. The season will once again see a healthy mix of commoners and celeb contestants. While Sony TV had placed its bet on Salman Khan and Dus Ka Dum, the show fell flat on its face. KBC is a fool-proof entity for the channel and it has high hopes from it this season. The basic format has been maintained though few changes have been incorporated to make the game more fun. Once again, it will be a short season of about six weeks.”

The source also added that Kaun Banega Crorepati 10’s press conference will be held towards the end of this month. The game show will go on air either on September 3 or 10. The final dates would be announced by next week.

Ahead of the shoot, Big B shared photos of himself on the KBC sets on Twitter. He posted, “T 2903 –

आइए , आज मैं आपको , सपनों का एक मकान दिखता हूँ ,

अनजाने अनदेखे चेहरों की मुस्कान दिखता हूँ ,

इंसानों से जुड़ता , हर इंसान दिखता हूँ …

हिंदुस्तान दिखता हूँ .. मैं हिंदुस्तान दिखता हूँ .. (Come on, today I will show you a house of dreams, smiles on strangers’ faces, a connect that bonds humans. Let me show you India)

Two promos of KBC were released by Sony TV on the lines of this season’s theme – “Kab Tak Rokoge.” The promos celebrate the common man’s undying spirit and resilience to fight all odds. Seeing the videos, one can already predict that the audience will get to see many stories of struggle on the show. Nevertheless, its high ratings last season prove that the television audience is indeed hungry for such rags-to-riches stories.

The two-week registration process for Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 started on June 6. Questions were announced on television screens and the SonyLiv app every night. Through a computer screening process, contestants have been selected for the final round. And among them, only a few would get the chance to sit in front of computer ji, and get a chance to become a crorepati.

Creative guru Siddharth Basu under his production company Big Synergy launched Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2000 with one of the biggest superstars Amitabh Bachchan. The thespian, who made his TV debut with KBC, went on to make the show a historic success. The show made a comeback after three years last year and broke all records in terms of ratings.

