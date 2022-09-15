scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan cheekily autographs contestant’s hand to tell him apart from his identical twin. Watch

The fourteenth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati premiered in August this year. The new episode of the show will have Amitabh Bachchan hosting a contestant with an identical twin brother.

A new promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 has the host of the show, Amitabh Bachchan intrigued after meeting a contestant who came along with his twin brother. The promo shows Big B welcoming contestant Anurag Kumar to the hot seat. But soon he also sees his identical twin brother Anoop sitting in the audience, wearing the same clothes as Anurag, which leaves him quite stunned.

The promo begins with Anurag telling senior Bachchan that he and his brother have defied technology since they can unlock each other’s phones with the face recognition feature. Anoop even tells the actor that leave aside other people, they themselves get confused between each other’s voices as they sound so similar. On this the actor jokes, “Sir, hum jitne sawaal aayenge aap hi se pooch lete hain..(we will ask all the questions to you only)”.

Later, Big B tries to ask what all happens with them because of them being twins. On this, Anurag tells him, “Sir, vo sarvajanik ho gaya toh problem ho jayegi (Sir, if that is revealed, we will be in trouble).” Anurag’s response left the actor and the audience laughing out loud.

Amitabh Bachchan also asked Anurag and Anoop’s mother if she also sometimes gets confused about who’s who. She shared, “Sometimes after one of them takes a sweet and the other one comes to take it, I tell him, ‘Abhi toh le kar gaya tha (you just took one)'”.

Later in the video, we also see senior Bachchan giving an autograph on Anurag’s hand before taking a break so that he can identify the contestant after the break is over.

The fourteenth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati premiered in August. Until now, none of the contestants have won Rs 1 crore. Until now, only two contestants, Dr Anu Verghese and Ayush Garg have won Rs 75 lakh.

