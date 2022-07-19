Amitabh Bachchan stumped as 5-year-old asks him why he’s working at 80: ‘Go home and chill’

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s social media posts are quite candid, giving a glimpse of his sense of humour. In a note, Amitabh Bachchan wrote how he was questioned by a five-year-old about working at the age of 80 and advised him to ‘go home and chill’.

“I was at work for the RBI campaign and in the scene was a little kid about 5 or 6 years of age .. in the middle of a rehearsal he turned to me and said .. ‘excuse me , how old are you ?’

I said ‘80′ !

he snapped back ‘ Oh ! so why are you working ? my grandparents are sitting at home and chilling .. you should do that also ..!!’

I did not have a reply for him ..

Primarily because I was astonished at the precocious veracity of this 5 yr old !

And secondly, I did not have an answer !”

He added that instigated by the kid’s mother, he took a picture with him and even gave him an autograph before leaving. However the conversation remained with him.

“The conversation remained with me , as do many matters in this digitally informative encyclopaedic world, and found its placing today .. this morning .. of retired work .. and screamed and waved and applauded the mountainous presence of the live audience at ‘YKW’ ..,” Big B added.

On Tuesday morning, he also uploaded a photo of him on the Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 set. Dressed in casuals, the thespian is seen rehearsing his lines on the stage. He captioned the post, “पहन्ने को दे दिया पजामा, लगा साड़ी को फाड़ा , आगे छोटी जेब दे दी, औ’ पीछे लगा है नाड़ा ! (I was given pyjamas to wear, which looked like a torn saree. It has a small pocket in the front with the strings behind).” In the photo, Big B has donned a white sweatshirt and printed harem pants, with a scarf.

While a few fans found the post funny, daughter Shweta Bachchan replied with the eyeroll and smirk emojis, depicting her disapproving reaction — “😐😒.” As a few social media users called it ‘an epic caption’ many also drew comparisons of his look with Ranveer Singh. “Lagta hai Ranveer Singh ghus gaya hai aapke andar 😁😁🙃🙃💥💥,” a fan wrote, while another added, “Sir ranveer se dosti kr ley kya 😂😂.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 will launch on August 7 with a special episode featuring India’s real-life heroes.