Amitabh Bachchan shoots for KBC 12’s ‘Karamveer special episode’

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan to return as a host. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 host and superstar Amitabh Bachchan recently shot for a Karamveer special episode. Karamveer episode features an organisation or an individual who has relentlessly worked towards the betterment of the society or humanity in one way or another.

Amitabh Bachchan expressed the experience of shooting the special episode in his blog. The actor praised the “selfless work that is being done by this institution for their benefit and care.”

At one point in the blog, Big B mentioned, “How do they that step out .. extend their hands and efforts for them that do not possess .. what brings them to this pass .. where and how do they construct their minds?”

Towards the end of the blog, the 77-year-old wrote, “My love for them that have thought and given themselves for the good of the other.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 is likely to launch in October. The audition process for this season was done digitally. And as per the makers, the participation has been record-breaking.

