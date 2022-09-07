scorecardresearch
Amitabh Bachchan left shocked as KBC 14 contestant reveals his wife calls Big B’s film ‘faltu’: ‘Hazam karne dijiye’

On Tuesday's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan was left embarrassed when a contestant shared how his wife calls one of his films 'faltu'. Watch how he responded.

kbc, amitabh bachchanAmitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 airs on Sony TV.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s conversation with his Kaun Banega Crorepati contestants is a delight to watch. Last night’s episode saw the host being left stumped as a contestant revealed how his wife doesn’t like it when he he watched his favourite Big B film. Used to compliments, the actor was left taken aback and said it was hard to accept the assessment.

In Tuesday’s episode, Krishna Das from Bhubaneshwar joined Bachchan senior on the hotseat. A roll-over contestant, he was seen starting the game by offering the host prasad from Jagannath Temple in Odisha. Playing the game calmly and swiftly, he won Rs 12,50,000. However, it was his interaction with Big B about his wife that became the highlight of the episode.

During the course of the game, Das shared that he feels his wife doesn’t love him. As Amitabh Bachchan prodded him to know the reason for his complaint, he was in for a rude shock. The contestant answered that whenever he watches one of his films, his wife gets angry and says, ‘kya faltu picture dekh rahe ho aap‘ (what rubbish film are you watching). As he offered to name the film, a shocked Bachchan, hid his face and exclaimed, “Thair jaiye, hazam karne dijiye (wait, let this sink in)”. The actor’s expression clearly stated his amusement at the feedback about his film. The contestant’s wife, who was on the set as a companion, also turned red as the upset host asked her, “Hum faltu picture banate hai?”

As the audience erupted in laughter, Das’ wife tried to cover up her statement. The contestant eventually revealed that it was Manmohan Desai’s Toofan that has become a bone of contention between the couple.

 

Amitabh Bachchan resumed shoot for Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 last week after completing his quarantine. He had tested positive for the coronavirus on August 23, his second time in the pandemic.

Watch |Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Contestant removes shirt after winning fastest finger first, Amitabh Bachchan says ‘Sahi hai’

On the work front, his film Goodbye’s trailer was released yesterday to a positive response. The Ekta Kapoor backed project also stars Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Sunil Grover, and will mark the Bollywood debut of south star Rashmika Mandanna.

