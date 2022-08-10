Amitabh Bachchan says he is trolled, receives ‘gaalis’ on social media: They write ‘kya samajhta hai apne aapko’

The second episode of Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 aired on Tuesday, August 9. Here, while in a conversation with contestant Samit Sharma, a copy editor, from Mumbai, Big B shared how he manages his blog and copes with the hate that he receives online.

Bachchan said initially when he started writing his blog, he didn’t understand it and would get trolled all the time and received “gaalis” from the netizens, which forced him to “think a lot before posting anything.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

He said, “I was told about blogging and started writing blogs. I don’t understand these things at all. At times, I get trolled about images or captions. They give gaalis. I didn’t know that people also comment on pictures that you post. They write, ‘kya samajhta hai apne aap ko’ and many other things that I can’t say. I have to think a lot before posting anything.”

After Bachchan shared his experience of receiving flak online, a curious Samit asked the megastar why he used “Ef” on his blog. To which he responded that it stands for “extended family”. When Samit further asked him how he manages to blog, given his tight schedule, Big B stated that his readers inspire him to keep his personal blog going. He said, “Once I get chhutti (leave) from KBC. I have so many readers. As they read, I get inspired.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 14 airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. It also streams on SonyLIV.