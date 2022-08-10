Amitabh Bachchan says he is trolled, receives ‘gaalis’ on social media: They write ‘kya samajhta hai apne aapko’

August 10, 2022 10:08:02 am
The second episode of Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 aired on Tuesday, August 9. Here, while in a conversation with contestant Samit Sharma, a copy editor, from Mumbai, Big B shared how he manages his blog and copes with the hate that he receives online.
Bachchan said initially when he started writing his blog, he didn’t understand it and would get trolled all the time and received “gaalis” from the netizens, which forced him to “think a lot before posting anything.”
View this post on Instagram
He said, “I was told about blogging and started writing blogs. I don’t understand these things at all. At times, I get trolled about images or captions. They give gaalis. I didn’t know that people also comment on pictures that you post. They write, ‘kya samajhta hai apne aap ko’ and many other things that I can’t say. I have to think a lot before posting anything.”
After Bachchan shared his experience of receiving flak online, a curious Samit asked the megastar why he used “Ef” on his blog. To which he responded that it stands for “extended family”. When Samit further asked him how he manages to blog, given his tight schedule, Big B stated that his readers inspire him to keep his personal blog going. He said, “Once I get chhutti (leave) from KBC. I have so many readers. As they read, I get inspired.”
Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 14 airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. It also streams on SonyLIV.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'
Bihar Political Crisis News Live Updates: Nitish Kumar back in Mahagathbandhan; oath ceremony tomorrow at 2pm
Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’
Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated responsePremium
‘Rupee a better currency against the dollar on trade-weighted basis’Premium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Feel bloated after breakfast? These tips will help
‘Most regrettable’ that evidence-based proposals to blacklist world’s notorious terrorists being put on hold: India at UNSC
Ma Anand Sheela says Wild Wild Country ‘backfired on them’, is unbothered by how the Netflix series portrayed her
FBI’s search of Trump’s Florida estate: Why now?
Anne Heche in critical condition, on ventilator after crash
NIF fellowships for books on post-Independence India
International media reviews Laal Singh Chaddha: Film hailed for handling its ’emotional beats tactically’, Aamir Khan fails to impress
Dheeraj Dhoopar, Vinny Arora welcome baby boy: ‘We are filled with joy’
Priyanka Gandhi tests positive for Covid for second time in three months
Did Trump break the law? FBI search raises fresh questions
Musk sells nearly $7 billion in Tesla shares amid Twitter legal battle
Cyber-fraudsters offer Mumbai woman online sales job, dupe her of Rs 3.54 lakh