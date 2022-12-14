Amitabh Bachchan says he gets little time with granddaughter Aaradhya: ‘On Sunday, we play…’

Amitabh Bachchan on the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Junior has opened up about how he spends his Sundays with his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Bachchan, who’s hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’s children’s special (Kaun Banega Crorepati Junior) is seen having lots of fun with his young participants. At times he’s seen sharing fun anecdotes from his life, scientific discoveries and more often than not, he’s seen having a fun banter with the children sitting in the hot seat.

On Tuesday night, Bachchan was seen indulging in a fun chat with his 10-year-old contestant Aayansh Bhalotia. While talking to Aayansh, when Bachchan was asked how he spends his time with his granddaughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. Responding to Aayansh’s question, Big B opened up about how, because of his profession, he doesn’t get much time to spend with Aaradhya.

“The profession I am in, I have to leave my house very early for work when she’s in school and when I pack up and return, she’s sleeping. There’s very little time that we get together, but on Sundays we come together and have loads of fun. She’s a grownup kid and plays mature games, ek game hota hai na aapne joh bola uska last word se aap ko bolna padta hai (word antakshari or the game of the ending letter), then we play games on computer like tennis, football,” Bachchan shared.

Aayansh also asks Amitabh what games he used to play in his childhood, also who was his favourite teacher. Responding to the child, Bachchan first laughed and then said, he didn’t have any favourite teacher because all of them use to scold and beat children in school. Bachchan then also opened up that as a child he used to love playing Gilli Danda.

Aaradhya, daughter of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned eleven this year; she was born in 16 November 2011.