Amitabh Bachchan says Dharmendra will beat him up for revealing this Sholay story on KBC 13, Hema Malini agrees

Actors Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan and filmmaker Ramesh Sippy are all set to celebrate Hindi cinema’s classic film Sholay on the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. The film was released 46 years ago on August 15, 1975. It also featured Dharmendra, Amjad Khan. Sanjeev Kumar, and Jaya Bachchan, among many others.

In a latest promo of KBC 13, Big B asks director Ramesh Sippy why did he consider him for the role of Jai in Sholay. The filmmaker replies, “Anand mein aapne bohot badhiya kaam kiya. Bombay To Goa mein aapne light role kiya (You did amazing work in Anand. In Bombay to Goa, you did a lighter role). So, this seems to be an actor who could do anything.” An elated Bachchan asks Sippy with a bright smile, “Mere baare mein aapko aisa laga (You felt this way about me)?” to which the filmmaker gave an affirmative response.

Shuru hua Sholay film ki yaadon se juda silsila #KBC13 ke manch par! Inn rochak palon ko dekhna mat bhooliyega #KaunBanegaCrorepati ke #ShaandaarShukravaar episode mein, iss shukravaar, 15th Oct, raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par. pic.twitter.com/H7NlREuxIK — sonytv (@SonyTV) October 13, 2021

During the episode, senior Bachchan will also be sharing some interesting anecdotes from the shoot of Sholay. In the promo, he shares, “The scene where I am playing a mouth organ and Jaya (Bachchan) is lighting the lamp, it took three years to take that one shot.”

Dharmendra, who essayed the role of Veeru in the film, will also be joining the team through a video call. He will share how once he walked 28 miles to the shoot location. Big B will also narrate an incident that might miff Dharmendra as he says, “Bohot maarenge jo hum bataane vaale hain…”.

The Sholay reunion will air on Sony Entertainment Television on Friday, October 16 at 9 pm.