scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan reveals why he hosts Kaun Banega Crorepati year after year

At the press meet of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, Amitabh Bachchan opened up about hosting the game show and what makes it still special for the audience.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai |
August 3, 2022 9:10:01 pm
kbc 14Amitabh Bachchan will host Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. (Photo: Sony TV/YouTube)

On Wednesday, Amitabh Bachchan hosted the media on the set of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 14. During the press meet, the host answered a few questions regarding the upcoming season. Kick starting on August 7, the game show will celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence with a special episode that will feature Aamir Khan, Sunil Chetri, MC Mary Kom and two decorated armed force officers.

Big B has had a 22-year association with KBC, and the latest season will mark his 13th outing as the host. When indianexpress.com quizzed him on what makes him return to the show every year, he replied, “The people who come on set here. They are the ones who get me back. The way they welcome me when I enter the stage, and the way they encourage the contestants who are on the hot seat. That’s what makes me come back season after season.”

Talking about his preparation for the show, the thespian mentioned how he gets nervous every time. Once again pressing upon the importance of the studio audience, he mentioned how their energy helps him proceed with the shoot.

Also Read |Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Here are all the changes introduced this year

“It’s bhayankar (very terrifying). My hands and legs shake when I come on the set. I wonder if I will be able to do it or not. How will it all happen? Every day I am scared, thinking about how I will conduct myself. However, when I see the audience here, I feel motivated. Whenever I come (on the set), the very first thing I do is thank them. It is because of them that we are here. The way they show their interest and love for the show, motivates us to take it forward,” remarked senior Bachchan.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One Chin...Premium
UPSC Key-August 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One Chin...
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...Premium
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...Premium
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...

Amitabh Bachchan further thanked the Kaun Banega Crorepati team and said that the show brings together people. The superstar said, “It is like a combined effort where everyone is coming together. The show brings people together for a common cause. I just feel in this modern world where all of us are going in diverse directions, leading our different lives, this is one show that brings everyone together.”

Bachchan also said that it’s heartening to see families coming together to watch the show at home. He added that he has been told how many elderly people, who may not go out, look forward to watching KBC.


“KBC celebrates knowledge through the game. Families also play the quiz among themselves while watching it. That’s the beauty of this show, as the whole family can come together and watch it. Children quiz their parents and vice versa, so it’s all fun. Also, I am told that for elderly people, who cannot step out of the house, the show acts as a great means of entertainment. They wait for the show and enjoy it for 1-1.5 hours. And that’s a great thing,” he concluded.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 will air on Sony TV.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 09:10:01 pm

Most Popular

1

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei

2

SC's PMLA ruling: 17 Oppn parties term order 'dangerous', seek review

3

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

4

Day after raids at Herald House, Young Indian office sealed by ED

5

Uproar in Lok Sabha, Sonia Gandhi joins protests in Well of the House

Featured Stories

Taiwan between giants
Taiwan between giants
Getting back on track after Covid: What the world can learn from India
Getting back on track after Covid: What the world can learn from India
Explained: What lowering of e-invoicing turnover threshold under GST to 1...
Explained: What lowering of e-invoicing turnover threshold under GST to 1...
Explained: The Gujarati and Marathi identities in cosmopolitan Mumbai
Explained: The Gujarati and Marathi identities in cosmopolitan Mumbai
Rahul watching, sparring Karnataka Congress leaders turn up for birthday ...
Rahul watching, sparring Karnataka Congress leaders turn up for birthday ...
Ramgopal vs Shivpal: Old but not out in the long-running Yadav family saga
Ramgopal vs Shivpal: Old but not out in the long-running Yadav family saga
India qualify for Women's Hockey semi-final
CWG 2022 LIVE

India qualify for Women's Hockey semi-final

Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’

Premium
OnePlus 10T revealed with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
LIVE UPDATES

OnePlus 10T revealed with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

What lowering of e-invoicing turnover threshold under GST seeks to achieve
Explained

What lowering of e-invoicing turnover threshold under GST seeks to achieve

Why the President is also Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces
Manish Tewari writes

Why the President is also Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces

The secret of the pan-Indian success of films from the south
Opinion

The secret of the pan-Indian success of films from the south

Babul Supriyo among eight new faces in Mamata Banerjee cabinet

Babul Supriyo among eight new faces in Mamata Banerjee cabinet

Ramgopal vs Shivpal: Old but not out in the long-running Yadav family saga

Ramgopal vs Shivpal: Old but not out in the long-running Yadav family saga

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India
Explained

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India

Premium
Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Laal Singh Chaddha

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s family vacation in Switzerland
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement