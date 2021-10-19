Amitabh Bachchan reveals the story behind his surname on KBC 13: ‘It was to hide indication of my caste’

On Monday’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13, Amitabh Bachchan mediated between a contestant and her father. Bhagyashree Tayade of Jalgaon, Maharashtra, revealed to Bachchan how relationships with her family was fractured after she had a love marriage.

Bhagyashree also revealed that her father had not even met her newborn daughter. After this, Bachchan asked her to look into the camera and deliver a message for her father, who might be watching the show. A tearful Bhagyashree apologised to her father. Bachchan also requested her father to please set aside his resentment and to restore his relationship with his daughter.

Bachchan explained why this conversation was personal for him. He said, “I take this personally because I am a product of an inter-caste marriage too. My mother was from a Sikh family, and my father was from a Kayastha family in Uttar Pradesh. Their families opposed for a while, but they agreed and all the bonds got restored. I’m talking about the year 1942.”

He revealed that his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan intentionally chose the surname Bachchan. “My father deliberately gave us the name Bachchan, because the surname indicates caste. When I was about to get admitted to school, I was asked about my surname. Father and mother decided right then they wouldn’t give the surname of a caste, but would rather be the pseudonym of my father, his poet name, the name he used to write poems, it was to hide indication of my caste.”

Later in the show, Bachchan called Bhagyashree’s father and got the two to mend their relationship. Bhagyashree was overwhelmed and grateful for KBC for fixing her relationship.

Apart from KBC, Amitabh has been busy working on Mayday, Jhund, Good Bye, Brahmastra, and The Intern remake.