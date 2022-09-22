Amitabh Bachchan reveals how he placates granddaughter Aaradhya when she is upset with him: ‘Her favourite…’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan often opens up about his family and work on his ongoing show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. Like every season, in KBC 14 too, Big B has that personal touch as he interacts with the contestants.

In a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, Amitabh Bachchan hosted the youngest contestant of the season, a content writer, Vaishnavi Kumari, and spoke about granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan with her.

In the show, Vaishnavi asked Big B about his weirdest fan moment. Big B narrated a story when he was once shooting at Kolkata’s Botanical Gardens. “We had to cross a lake and found 20-30 people standing on the other end. We were in a boat. I saw a man waving a paper and he screamed that he wants an autograph. I called him. He swam towards us with the paper and pen in his mouth. I hugged him. I also got wet. He was very happy when I gave him my autograph. But as he jumped back in the water to return to the other side, the paper along with the autograph was washed away.”

Amitabh Bachchan was also asked about how he spends time with his granddaughter Aaradhya. Big B shared that he doesn’t get much time and shared, “She leaves for school in the morning and I leave for my shoot. While she returns at noon, her mother (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) gives her tasks. I return home very late. But thanks to technology, we stay connected through Facetime. Sometimes she gets angry and upset with me. Her favourite colour is pink and she loves hair bands and clips. So when she gets upset, I gift her a pink hair band and she is happy.”

Big B and his granddaughter Aaradhya seem to be sharing a sweet connection!