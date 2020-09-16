Amitabh Bachchan reveals his working hours for Kaun Banega Crorepati 12

Amitabh Bachchan wrote a poem about Kaun Banega Crorepati. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is elated to shoot for his quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 12. He recently wrote a poem on how people are addicted to KBC and Sony Entertainment channel wants him to fulfil the expectations of the audience. The actor also mentioned that he shoots for the show for almost 12-14 hours a day.

In the poem inspired by the work of poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra, Big B stated how he does a variety of work, out of which some he does for fun and for others, he works day and night. The 77-year-old actor also wished for love and respect from the audience. He said he is doing his job, and everyone should do theirs.

The poem read, “जी हाँ हुज़ूर मैं काम करता हूँ, मैं तरह तरह के काम करता हूँ , मैं क़िस्म क़िस्म के काम करता हूँ, कुछ काम किए थे मैंने मस्ती में, कुछ किए प्रात- रात ज़बरदस्ती में, ये kbc की लत लगी है, लोगों को, संतुष्ट करूँ बस यही अपेक्षा Sony को, शुरुआत हुई है, अभी तो दिन कुछ बाक़ी हैं, स्नेह आदर प्यार मिले, तो हम आभारी हैं- ab. हम अपना काम करें, तुम अपना काम करो🙏🙏 (Aadaraniya kavivar Bhavani Prasad Mishra se prabhavit )”

In his blog, senior Bachchan shared photos from the shoot of KBC 12. Along with the photos, he wrote, “work at early hours .. in the speed of completion .. and then some more .. 12 to 14 hours each day .. on the over the wonder what lies ahead .. work with the crew and support is an adhesive .. it remains glued for the duration after.”

The actor, who joined the sets of the TV show after recovering from coronavirus, also talked about how nothing is impossible in today’s world. “… many watch the ‘dilemma’ of the populist domain .. it frightens the present most and the future even more .. discovery and experimentation were never more predominant than they are today .. they think absurd and prove its virtues .. anything and everything is the possibility preached .. we live in the times of the times when the impossible is garbaged in the bags of incommunicable junk … each hour and minute reverberates with invention .. and the touch of experimentation is obsolete now .. the touch of inform and pro forma dominates the Universe .. unknown is unknown .. and may it ever be so,” Amitabh Bachchan concluded.

