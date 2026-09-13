Amitabh Bachchan reveals his trick to get Jaya Bachchan ready on time for events

In the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, Amitabh Bachchan will share a fun anecdote about him and Jaya Bachchan.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
3 min readMumbaiSep 13, 2026 06:54 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan Jaya Bachchan KBC 18Amitabh Bachchan shares a fun anecdote about Jaya Bachchan on KBC 18. (Photos: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram)
Make us preferred source on Google

Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 (KBC 18) has been drawing strong viewership on OTT. According to a recent report by Ormax Media, the quiz show clocked 5.1 million views last week. While the game itself keeps viewers hooked, Big B’s anecdotes and personal stories are also a major part of the show’s appeal. In an upcoming episode, Amitabh will share a fun trick he uses to get his wife, Jaya Bachchan, ready on time for weddings and other events.

In a promo for an upcoming episode of KBC 18, a contestant is seen asking Amitabh Bachchan whether he had ever found himself waiting for his wife to get ready for a wedding or other event. Responding to her, the KBC 18 host said, “Let me tell you the trick: whenever we have to go somewhere, a time is decided. I tell her the time, which is one hour before the actual time. So she starts getting ready accordingly, and we end up arriving on time. So if the time for the wedding is 6 pm, I tell her 5 pm, so she starts getting ready by 3:30-4 pm and ends up getting ready on time.”

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan confesses he regrets never learning to play a musical instrument

Amitabh Bachchan on hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati

A few days ago, Amitabh Bachchan wrote on his Tumblr blog about how hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati has become increasingly difficult for him. Describing the experience as “heart-breaking”, he wrote, “Some contestants come with such grave personal stories that it becomes difficult to conduct not just our feelings for them but also to continue hosting the show… I shall not indulge more because it would take away some elements from the understanding that a host gives to the Channel… but it has been a heart–breaking experience… I wish to retire now… it is late… and the night invites… Love.”

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan admits to losing sleep over recent work; expert on perfectionism

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sony LIV (@sonylivindia) 

Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 airs on Sony Television Network every Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
facebook
twitter
instagram

Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments