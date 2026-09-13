Amitabh Bachchan reveals his trick to get Jaya Bachchan ready on time for events

Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 (KBC 18) has been drawing strong viewership on OTT. According to a recent report by Ormax Media, the quiz show clocked 5.1 million views last week. While the game itself keeps viewers hooked, Big B’s anecdotes and personal stories are also a major part of the show’s appeal. In an upcoming episode, Amitabh will share a fun trick he uses to get his wife, Jaya Bachchan, ready on time for weddings and other events.

In a promo for an upcoming episode of KBC 18, a contestant is seen asking Amitabh Bachchan whether he had ever found himself waiting for his wife to get ready for a wedding or other event. Responding to her, the KBC 18 host said, “Let me tell you the trick: whenever we have to go somewhere, a time is decided. I tell her the time, which is one hour before the actual time. So she starts getting ready accordingly, and we end up arriving on time. So if the time for the wedding is 6 pm, I tell her 5 pm, so she starts getting ready by 3:30-4 pm and ends up getting ready on time.”