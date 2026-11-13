Amitabh Bachchan returns to KBC 18 after brief break, thanks fans for their ‘love, prayers’

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Amitabh Bachchan is back on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 after a brief break. The veteran actor has resumed hosting the popular quiz show. A new promo released by the makers shows his return, with the 84-year-old star thanking viewers for their love, prayers and blessings.
Sony Entertainment Television shared the promotional video on social media, offering a glimpse of Bachchan back on the iconic KBC stage.
Amitabh Bachchan returns to KBC 18, thanks fans for their prayers
The promo opens with Bachchan extending Diwali greetings to viewers and hoping they had a wonderful festive celebration.
“Umeed hai ki aap sabki Diwali badi hi shaandar rahi hogi. Humne bhi apno ke sath Diwali manayi, lekin.. aur ek aur ghar bhi toh hai. KBC ka yeh manch (I hope all of you had a wonderful Diwali. We too celebrated Diwali with our loved ones, but… there is another home as well, isn’t there? This stage of KBC),” he says.
During the episode, a contestant asks Bachchan about his health and how he is feeling. The actor turns the question around and asks the contestant about his well-being. When the contestant assures him that he is doing fine, Bachchan responds, “Agar aap theek hain, toh hum bhi theek hain.” (If you are doing well, then I am doing well too).
View this post on Instagram
The actor also expresses gratitude for the affection and support he received during his absence, saying, “Aap sabke pyaar, duaon aur aashirwad se hum yahan par phir se hazir hain. Usi josh, usi muskan aur bilkul naye episodes ke saath.” (With all your love, prayers and blessings, I am here once again. With the same enthusiasm, the same smile and absolutely brand-new episodes).
ALSO READ: No Suriya’s Scene 2, no Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham 2: Jithu Madhavan shuts down sequel talk
Why was KBC 18 shoot paused?
Bachchan had earlier informed his followers that he would be taking a break from his regular social media updates after being advised to rest and recover. His absence also coincided with a temporary pause in the telecast of new KBC 18 episodes, with Sony Entertainment Television airing older episodes in the interim. The last episode to be telecast was the Ramayana special episode on October 30.
Earlier, a source had told SCREEN that the pause had nothing to do with the 84-year-old actor’s health but was instead due to the unavailability of his dates and that he would be available for the shoot only after November 11, following which filming for the show would resume.
In the absence of fresh episodes, the makers had been airing older episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati on Sony Entertainment Television.
In his November 7 blog, Bachchan, who regularly shares personal updates with fans, had spoken about his gradual return to work after a brief break.
The actor wrote, “The gentle but slow return to routine and the controlled life of work”, suggesting that he was easing himself back into his professional commitments.
He also spoke about how stepping away from a familiar schedule can make even everyday habits feel different. “When in routine you remember the routine… even routine develops a temperament,” he wrote.
When will new episodes of KBC 18 air?
With Bachchan back on the sets, fresh episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 are set to premiere on Monday, November 16, at 9 pm. The show will be broadcast on Sony Entertainment Television and will also stream on Sony LIV.