Amitabh Bachchan returns to KBC 18 after brief break, thanks fans for their ‘love, prayers’

Amitabh Bachchan is back on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 after a brief break. The veteran actor has resumed hosting the popular quiz show. A new promo released by the makers shows his return, with the 84-year-old star thanking viewers for their love, prayers and blessings.

Sony Entertainment Television shared the promotional video on social media, offering a glimpse of Bachchan back on the iconic KBC stage.

Amitabh Bachchan returns to KBC 18, thanks fans for their prayers

The promo opens with Bachchan extending Diwali greetings to viewers and hoping they had a wonderful festive celebration.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

“Umeed hai ki aap sabki Diwali badi hi shaandar rahi hogi. Humne bhi apno ke sath Diwali manayi, lekin.. aur ek aur ghar bhi toh hai. KBC ka yeh manch (I hope all of you had a wonderful Diwali. We too celebrated Diwali with our loved ones, but… there is another home as well, isn’t there? This stage of KBC),” he says.