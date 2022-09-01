scorecardresearch
Amitabh Bachchan resumes KBC 14 shoot day after testing negative for Covid 19: ‘Gratitude’

After completing the mandatory quarantine period, Amitabh Bachchan has resumed the shoot of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. He had earlier tested positive for Covid.

Amitabh Bachchan has started shooting for KBC 14 after recovering from Covid-19.

After completing mandatory Covid-19 isolation period, Amitabh Bachchan is back at work. The megastar resumed shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 on Thursday. He had tested positive for Covid-19 on August 23 and completed the mandatory quarantine before returning.

A source close to the show shared with indianexpress.com that Big B had been in touch with the KBC team constantly. Given they had a bank of episodes till this week, there wasn’t much pressure, however, the thespian wanted to return soon to not let the show get affected. “While he had completed the seven-day quarantine, we were waiting for his negative report. As soon as that came in, we decided to get back to work. He himself had been wanting to get into the action mode soon, and we couldn’t have been happier to have him back. While the team takes utmost precaution on set, we have made the protocols a little stricter.”

Also Read |Amitabh Bachchan calls hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati ‘terrifying’: ‘My hands and legs shake…’

Amitabh Bachchan also took to his blog to inform people about testing negative. He also showed his gratitude towards fans and thanked them with folded hands. “Back at work .. your prayers 🙏🙏🙏gratitude .. negative last night .. and 9 days isolation over .. mandatory is 7 days .. My love as ever to all .. you are kind and concerned throughout .. the family Ef so full of care ..🙏🙏🙏.. have only my folded hands for you ..,” he posted in the morning.

 

Amitabh Bachchan had announced he has tested positive for the coronavirus through a social media post. He tweeted, “T 4388 – I have just tested CoViD + positive .. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also .. ”

Also Read |Amitabh Bachchan is spending days in ‘apprehensive trepidation’: ‘Will I be able to do it…’

While not giving out many details of his illness, Big B had been constantly sharing details about how he spent his time at home during the quarantine. He had revealed how he was cleaning the bathroom and wiping the floor himself, and even shared that he was ‘helpless’ and spending time in apprehension.

This was his second bout of infection, after he had tested positive during the first wave, along with son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya.

