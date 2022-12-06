scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan scolds Kajol for laughing while shooting a serious scene in K3G: ‘Do you know how distracting it is for an artist?’

Kajol's appearance in Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 gave a glimpse of her sweet equation with host Amitabh Bachchan. She was joined by Revathy as they spoke about their film Salaam Venky.

Kajol was on KBC 14 to promote Salaam Venky. (Photo: Kajol/Instagram)

The last episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 turned out to be a fun affair. As young contestants took charge to kickstart ‘KBC Juniors’ special, actor Kajol also graced the hot seat with Salaam Venky director Revathy. While the former was seen having fun with host Amitabh Bachchan, with whom she shares a close bond, Revathy left him impressed with her gameplay.

As the episode started, fans were treated to the fun camaraderie between Kajol and Amitabh Bachchan. One of the contestants asked the actor about what superpower she wishes for. As she couldn’t turn around, Big B comes up and helps her rotate the chair. The actor replies that being a woman itself is a superpower. After getting her back to the position, the host heads back to his chair and slyly asked Kajol. “Kya khaake aayi thi aap, itni bhaari hogayi hai? (What did you eat before coming for the shoot, you seem heavier).” An amused Kajol quickly replied, “Breakfast karke aayi thi (I had breakfast).”

Kajol also left Amitabh Bachchan laughing, when a question on Bengali food came up. Even before it showed on the computer screen, she shouted ‘lifeline’, leaving him in splits. He then went on to tell Revathy how Kajol is a big-time foodie and can eat everything served to her. On the other hand, he revealed, that he is not much of a food lover.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

 

However, the cutest moment was when a young boy asked Kajol if she was as scared of Amitabh Bachchan now as she was in their film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Big B exclaimed ‘Good question’ while Kajol replied, “Main bahot darti hu inse (I am very scared of him).” Amitabh interrupted to say, “Jhooth bolna inko aata hai bahut achi tarah. Picture mein acting karti thi but aise bilkul nahi darrti (She can lie very well. In the film, she acted being scared, but she is not).” He also shared how during the shoot of their film, he had to enact a very serious scene. As he rehearsed and was filming, there was one voice laughing out loudly. “Inka dialogue bhi nahi tha. Sab ro rahe hai, serious acting kar rahe hai, aur yeh has rahi hai (She didn’t even have a dialogue to say, and was laughing, while everyone was crying in that scene),” he shared, and chided her by saying, “Do you know how distracting it is for an artist?”. An embarrassed Kajol hid her face at his statement.

Also Read |KBC 14: From Amitabh Srivastav to Amitabh Bachchan, Big B reveals how he got his name

Kajol and Revathy then went on to talk about the film, which is based on the book “The Last Hurrah”. Talking about the human spirit, Revathy shared how Venkatesh and his mother Sujatha helped her understand life and live it fully. Kajol shared how Sujatha’s courage inspired her so much, adding that ‘simple people are the bravest’. The show welcomed Sujatha and his daughter Shraddha onto the stage to join the game.

First published on: 06-12-2022 at 09:31:54 am
