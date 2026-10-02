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Amitabh Bachchan reacts as fan says fell asleep while watching Mrityudaata: ‘Theher jaaiye’
Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan often interacts with contestants on his quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. He keeps asking about their lives, shares anecdotes of his own journey, and even listens to their stories. In the latest episode of KBC 18, Big B shared a hilarious moment with a contestant. After the fan admitted falling asleep […]
Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan often interacts with contestants on his quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. He keeps asking about their lives, shares anecdotes of his own journey, and even listens to their stories. In the latest episode of KBC 18, Big B shared a hilarious moment with a contestant. After the fan admitted falling asleep while watching one of his films, the actor gave the most hilarious response.
Contestant reveals sleeping during Mrityudaata
In a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, contestant Almas Khan from Jaipur recalled a childhood memory. She opened up about how she is a movie lover and revealed watching Amitabh Bachchan’s 1997 film Mrityudaata at the popular Raj Mandir theatre. Almas shared that she had gone to watch the movie with her cousins, when she was young. But, she told the veteran actor that she found Raj Mandir so comfortable that she ended up falling asleep while watching his film.
“Film toh mere samajh aayi nahi itna. Lekin jagah itni khubsurat thi aur AC laga tha ki main so gayi. I swear sir, jab meri aankh khuli toh film khatam ho chuki thi aur aapka gaana chal raha tha (I didn’t understand anything in the film. But Raj Mandir was beautiful and had air-conditioning. I got so comfortable that I fell asleep during the film. When I woke up, the movie had already ended, and your song was playing on the screen),” she told Bachchan.
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Then, the contestant told Big B that Mrityudaata was still the first film of his that she remembered watching at the theatre. While he looked disappointed, he instantly gave a witty response. “Ek min thehar jaayie, sote sote kaise dekli aapne? Picture toh khatam hogayi, toh kya dekha aapne? (Wait a minute, how did you watch it while sleeping? The film ended, so what exactly did you watch?),” he questioned her jokingly.
The contestant Almas Khan took the hot seat during the show’s India Challenger Week in the September 30 episode. She is a Jaipur-based single mother of two, who runs a tiffin service. She exited her KBC 18 journey with Rs 5 lakh after answering the Rs 12.5 lakh question incorrectly.
About Mrityudaata
Mrityudaata was an action drama starring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. Helmed by Mehul Kumar, the film marked the actor’s comeback to the big screen after a five-year acting hiatus. It also featured Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Arbaaz Ali Khan and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. Mrityudaata mostly received negative reviews and did not perform well commercially.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 premiered on August 10 at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV, with episodes airing from Monday to Friday.
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