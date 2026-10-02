Amitabh Bachchan reacts as fan says fell asleep while watching Mrityudaata: ‘Theher jaaiye’

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan often interacts with contestants on his quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. He keeps asking about their lives, shares anecdotes of his own journey, and even listens to their stories. In the latest episode of KBC 18, Big B shared a hilarious moment with a contestant. After the fan admitted falling asleep while watching one of his films, the actor gave the most hilarious response.

Contestant reveals sleeping during Mrityudaata

In a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, contestant Almas Khan from Jaipur recalled a childhood memory. She opened up about how she is a movie lover and revealed watching Amitabh Bachchan’s 1997 film Mrityudaata at the popular Raj Mandir theatre. Almas shared that she had gone to watch the movie with her cousins, when she was young. But, she told the veteran actor that she found Raj Mandir so comfortable that she ended up falling asleep while watching his film.