Amitabh Bachchan asks a question about BTS on KBC for Rs 5,000, wonders what does K-pop mean

Amitabh Bachchan learnt a little about the phenomenon of K-Pop on his quiz-based show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. In a recent episode, he asked a contestant a question about BTS for a prize amount of Rs 5,000. In a video going viral from the episode, he asked, “The band BTS, having Jin, Suga, and J-Hope as three of its members, is from which Asian country?” The options were A. South Korea B. Iran C. Sri Lanka and D. Mongolia. The contestant answered the question quickly. Amitabh Bachchan was impressed and noted that the contestant had a rather excited smile when answering.

When she answered the question correctly, Big B explained BTS’s full form—Bangtan Sonyeondan. She answered, “Sir, I love K-Pop.” Amitabh was unaware of what the term K-Pop meant so she proceeded to explain that K-Pop means Korean music, to which he responded that he had learnt ‘something new’.

Desi ARMY was of course overjoyed and took to Twitter celebrating the fact that BTS had made it to the popular show. One wrote, “No way they asked BTS related question in KBC. Today is also Jimin’s birthday, this made my day…” Others wrote, “BTS will soon be in textbooks!”

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his birthday on the show, with son Abhishek Bachchan and wife Jaya Bachchan. The episode was a rather emotional one and saw a lot of tears from all three. Abhishek also shared videos of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Bachchan and Agastya Nanda wishing Amitabh a happy birthday.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has had several releases this year, including Jhund, Goodbye and Brahmastra. His next film is Uunchai, which has a star cast featuring Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher among others.