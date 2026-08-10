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Amitabh Bachchan pulls up Preity Zinta for not replying to birthday wishes: ‘Big complaint’
Amitabh Bachchan had a playful complaint for Preity Zinta when she appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati with Sunny Deol to promote Batwara 1947.
Amitabh Bachchan and Preity Zinta shared a fun moment on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati when the actor decided to bring up an old complaint. Preity appeared on the show alongside Sunny Deol to promote their upcoming film Batwara 1947, but Bachchan had something else to discuss with his former co-star.
The veteran actor pointed out that he religiously wishes Preity on her birthday every year, but claimed that she never responds to his messages.
“I have a huge complaint with you. I wish you on your birthday on January 31 every year and you didn’t even respond to me once,” Amitabh told Preity.
Preity, however, had an explanation for her delayed responses. “Nahi, Amit ji, I always respond to you…but after a week,” she said.
Watch Amitabh Bachchan and Preity Zinta’s clip here:
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Not satisfied with the explanation, Amitabh went a step further and showed an old social media post in which he had wished Preity on her birthday while also joking about her lack of response.
The post read, “Preity Zinta whereever you are, since you have refused to reply to my sms…ha ha…a very happy birthday…love and happiness.”
The playful exchange left everyone on the show laughing and offered fans a glimpse of the warm equation shared by the two actors. Amitabh and Preity have previously worked together in films including Mohabbatein, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and The Last Lear.
Preity Zinta and Sunny Deol appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati to promote Batwara 1947, an upcoming historical drama set against the backdrop of the Partition of India.
Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film marks another collaboration between Santoshi and Sunny Deol after their acclaimed films Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak: Lethal. The film is backed by Aamir Khan and features Preity in a key role.
Batwara 1947 also marks Preity Zinta’s return to the big screen after a considerable gap. Her last full-fledged Hindi film appearance was in Bhaiaji Superhit, which also starred Sunny Deol.
Meanwhile, Sunny Deol has continued his big-screen run with projects including Border 2, Jaat and Ikka.
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