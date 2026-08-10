Amitabh Bachchan pulls up Preity Zinta for not replying to birthday wishes: ‘Big complaint’

Amitabh Bachchan hilariously called out Preity Zinta for not responding to his birthday wishes during their Kaun Banega Crorepati reunion.

Amitabh Bachchan and Preity Zinta shared a fun moment on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati when the actor decided to bring up an old complaint. Preity appeared on the show alongside Sunny Deol to promote their upcoming film Batwara 1947, but Bachchan had something else to discuss with his former co-star.

The veteran actor pointed out that he religiously wishes Preity on her birthday every year, but claimed that she never responds to his messages.

“I have a huge complaint with you. I wish you on your birthday on January 31 every year and you didn’t even respond to me once,” Amitabh told Preity.