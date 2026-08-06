Amitabh Bachchan pulls a 24-hour shift for KBC 18: ‘Missing it would mean job replacement’

Amitabh Bachchan has hosted every season of Kaun Banega Crorepati since the show first aired on July 3, 2000, with the exception of the third season, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.

Amitabh Bachchan has revealed that he recently pulled a 24-hour shift while shooting for the upcoming 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, beginning at 7 am one day and wrapping up at 7 am the next morning. The 83-year-old actor, who has hosted the quiz show since its debut in 2000, said the work was too important to delay and joked that missing the schedule would have meant losing his job.

Bachchan took to his blog on Wednesday and wrote, “Finished work at 7 am this morning, of work that began at 7 am yesterday. But the importance of its presentation and its timely work was necessary, so did it.”