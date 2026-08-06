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Amitabh Bachchan pulls a 24-hour shift for KBC 18: ‘Missing it would mean job replacement’
Amitabh Bachchan said the Kaun Banega Crorepati shoot was too important to delay and joked that missing the schedule would have meant losing his job.
Amitabh Bachchan has revealed that he recently pulled a 24-hour shift while shooting for the upcoming 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, beginning at 7 am one day and wrapping up at 7 am the next morning. The 83-year-old actor, who has hosted the quiz show since its debut in 2000, said the work was too important to delay and joked that missing the schedule would have meant losing his job.
Bachchan took to his blog on Wednesday and wrote, “Finished work at 7 am this morning, of work that began at 7 am yesterday. But the importance of its presentation and its timely work was necessary, so did it.”
Amitabh Bachchan said the urgency was driven by the fact that the premiere date for the new season has been announced, leaving no room for delays. “The first broadcast date for KBC is announced, and missing that would mean a job replacement for me. So off to do what needs to be done,” Bachchan wrote.
Also Read: ‘Knowing the answers won’t be enough’: Amitabh Bachchan teases KBC 18’s new format. Watch
The veteran actor said he was relieved to reconnect with his daily blogging routine after the marathon shift. “I shall retire now, get some food in the belly, hit a pillow for a while, for tomorrow the 6th August is another early call,” he wrote.
Amitabh Bachchan has hosted every season of Kaun Banega Crorepati since the show first aired on July 3, 2000, with the exception of the third season, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. The show, adapted from the British format Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, is widely credited with reviving Bachchan’s career at a time when he was facing financial difficulties and a lean spell in films. Over 25 years, it has become one of the most recognised television properties in India, with Bachchan’s signature phrase “lock kiya jaye” entering everyday vocabulary.
Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 premieres on August 10 at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV. The show will air from Monday to Friday. The new season is built around the theme “Sochna Padega,” which focuses on the idea that in a world where answers are readily available on mobile phones, the real advantage lies in how you think, analyse and apply your knowledge rather than simply knowing the right answer.
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