Amitabh Bachchan is pulled up by wife Jaya Bachchan on KBC 13: ‘When you lie…’

Amitabh Bachchan has shot for one of the most special episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati in its 1000-episode journey. The reality show, which is in its 13th season, will host Amitabh Bachchan‘s daughter Shweta Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda as the guests for the reality show’s 1000th episode. In a new promo from the episode, we see Jaya Bachchan making a virtual appearance via video call. In the video, she reveals that Amitabh Bachchan never pick up call. “Aap inko phone karo, kabhi phone uthate nahi hai (You call him, he never picks),” complains Jaya. In response to her, Big B replies, “Internet agar gadbad hai, hum kya karein bhai (If internet is not working, how is it my fault?)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

But Shweta quickly sides with her mother, and points out how Amitabh has no trouble posting on his social media accounts. “Social media pe photo dalengey, tweet karenge,” Shweta says, which leaves the actor speechless. Soon, granddaughter Navya quizzes Amitabh Bachchan. She asks, “Jab hum parlour se aate hai aur nani ko aap bolte hai ki aap kitni acchi lag rahi hai, jhooth bol rahe hai hume ya actually me hum acche lag rahe hai (Whenever we come from beauty parlour, you tell Nani (Jaya) that she is looking good. Do you lie or you mean it)?”

In an attempt to sidestep the question, Amitabh compliments his wife, “Jaya aap kitni acchi lag rahi hai,” in response to which, the actor-politician says, “Jhooth bolte hue aap bilkul acche nahi lagte.” Jaya’s response leaves everyone, including her family, in splits.

The episode will air on December 3, and the promos promise that the get-together will be a good experience for the live audience and the viewers.