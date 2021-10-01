Amitabh Bachchan challenges Pankaj Tripathi, Pratik Gandhi to translate ‘Aaj khush toh bohot..’ in their native language, watch

Actors Pratik Gandhi and Pankaj Tripathi will be on the hot seat of the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 on Friday. The promos of the show’s ‘Shaandaar Shukravaar’ suggest that the host Amitabh Bachchan will have a fun time with the actors. From answering some middle-class questions, asking some personal questions to recreating his dialogues in different languages, Bachchan will be seen doing it all.

The latest promo of KBC 13 has Big B challenging Gandhi and Tripathi to recreate his popular dialogue in their mother tongues. Bachchan delivers his famous dialogue from the movie Deewar in his patent style, “Aaj Khush toh bohot honge tum….” The Mirzapur fame Tripathi tries to say it in Bhojpuri and the Scam 1992 actor translates it into Gujarati. But the megastar of Bollywood interrupts them and tells them there’s more to it.

This is not the first time that Amitabh Bachchan has given the translation challenge to guests on KBC 13. We earlier saw him asking Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra to recreate the dialogue “Main Aur Meri Tanhai” from the movie Silsila in his Haryanavi accent.

Pratik Gandhi, who is awaiting the release of Bhavai, shared on social media how scared he was to appear on the game show. “So many years after my engineering, I felt the fear of exam before getting on the ‘Hot Seat’”, he wrote on Twitter.

A promo of the show also had Pankaj Tripathi delaying his entry on the stage as he looked visibly hesitant and scared. He tells Amitabh Bachchan, “Sir, abhi rahu kaal chal raha hai toh prashn kaal mein na le jaayein (It is in an inauspicious time to start anything new, so please don’t make us start playing the game right now).” To this, Big B asks him to stop making excuses and requests his team to bring the two actors on the stage.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 9 pm.