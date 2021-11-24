Amitabh Bachchan performs a scene from Bhoothnath with KBC 13 contestant, watch video

The students special week of Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is currently underway. On Wednesday, the episode will feature a student who will perform a scene from Big B starrer Bhoothnath.

In a promo released by the channel, we meet the student who can mimic her teacher really well. The caption of the post read, “Apni teacher ki mimicry karne ke baad, #KBC13 ke manch par humari nanhi contestant ne ki AB Sir ke saath acting! Dekhiye yeh pal #KaunBanegaCrorepati ke #StudentsSpecialWeek mein, aaj raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par.”

— sonytv (@SonyTV) November 24, 2021

After she mimics her teacher, Big B gives her a scene from his 2008 horror comedy Bhoothnath where he played the role of a lost spirit. Her performance impresses the legendary actor.

Tonight’s episode will also host Arunodai Sharma whose witty lines will leave Amitabh Bachchan in splits. A promo shared by the channel shows that Bachchan had a fun time chatting with Arunodai.

— sonytv (@SonyTV) November 24, 2021

“#KBC13 ke manch par aaye Himachali toofaan Arunodai Sharma ki baaton se aa gayi poore stage par hassi ki leher! Miliye unse aur dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati #StudentsSpecialWeek, kal raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par,” read the caption of the promo.

This week, KBC 13’s Shaandaar Shukravaar will host John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar who will promote their upcoming film Stayameva Jayate 2.