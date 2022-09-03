scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan performs iconic Agneepath monologue for Mirabai Chanu on KBC 14. Watch

Actor Amitabh Bachchan resumed shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati recently after recovering from Covid 19.

Amitabh BachchanActor Amitabh Bachchan resumed hosting the show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 recently.

After recovering from Covid-19, Amitabh Bachchan is back to hosting the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. In a new promo shared by the channel, Big B is seen hosting Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu on the show. Here, Mirabai requests the Agneepath actor to perform his iconic ‘Vijay Dinanath Chauhan’ monologue for her.

Amitabh was happy to oblige the weight-lifting champion and performed the monologue, and the audience broke into an applause. The clip shows Amitabh changing his body language to that of his character Vijay and recites the famous dialogue, “Vijay Dinanath Chauhan, baap ka naam Dinanath Chauhan, umar 36 saal, 9 mahina, 8 din aur ye 16 ghanta chaalu hai“.

The Sholay actor tested positive for Covid-19 in August. He resumed the shoot this week. While the show had a bank of few episodes, the makers were waiting for the host to test negative before they could resume the shoot. “While he had completed the seven-day quarantine, we were waiting for his negative report. As soon as that came in, we decided to get back to work. He himself had been wanting to get into the action mode soon, and we couldn’t have been happier to have him back. While the team takes utmost precaution on set, we have made the protocols a little stricter,” a source previously told indianexpress.com.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— World’s fifth bigge...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— World’s fifth bigge...
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliantPremium
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliant
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...
Kochi to Bokaro, Kolkata to Pune: INS Vikrant an all-India effortPremium
Kochi to Bokaro, Kolkata to Pune: INS Vikrant an all-India effort

Bachchan will soon be in Brahmastra, which will release on September 9. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film is produced by Karan Johar. Besides this, Amitabh will also be seen in Goodbye, alongside Telugu actor Rashmika Mandanna.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-09-2022 at 08:12:28 pm
Next Story

VAR denies Everton winner in feisty derby draw with Liverpool

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Plane circling Mississippi city threatens to crash

Plane circling Mississippi city threatens to crash

NASA Artemis I launch Live: Liquid hydrogen leak troubleshooting fails

NASA Artemis I launch Live: Liquid hydrogen leak troubleshooting fails

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan: Zazai and Gurbaz looking good for AFG
Follow Live Updates

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan: Zazai and Gurbaz looking good for AFG

Why Japan has ‘declared war’ on floppy disks

Why Japan has ‘declared war’ on floppy disks

BJP MP claims threatened at Jharkhand airport

BJP MP claims threatened at Jharkhand airport

As Manipur JD(U) MLAs cross over to BJP, claws out for each other

As Manipur JD(U) MLAs cross over to BJP, claws out for each other

Dagadusheth Halwai, the man behind Pune's most popular Ganpati temple
Know Your City

Dagadusheth Halwai, the man behind Pune's most popular Ganpati temple

What the discovery of Ostrich fossils in Himalayas reveals about our climate

What the discovery of Ostrich fossils in Himalayas reveals about our climate

Premium
Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad
ICYMI

‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Mouni Roy, Karan Kundra
Mouni Roy, Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra attend Ekta Kapoor’s Ganpati celebrations
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 03: Latest News
Advertisement