Amitabh Bachchan performs iconic Agneepath monologue for Mirabai Chanu on KBC 14. Watch

After recovering from Covid-19, Amitabh Bachchan is back to hosting the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. In a new promo shared by the channel, Big B is seen hosting Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu on the show. Here, Mirabai requests the Agneepath actor to perform his iconic ‘Vijay Dinanath Chauhan’ monologue for her.

Amitabh was happy to oblige the weight-lifting champion and performed the monologue, and the audience broke into an applause. The clip shows Amitabh changing his body language to that of his character Vijay and recites the famous dialogue, “Vijay Dinanath Chauhan, baap ka naam Dinanath Chauhan, umar 36 saal, 9 mahina, 8 din aur ye 16 ghanta chaalu hai“.

Iss Somvaar KBC ka khel hone waala hai aur bhi romanchak, kyunki @SrBachchan ji phir ek baar banne waale hai Vijay Dinanath Chauhan! 🔥 Dekhiyega zaroor, #KaunBanegaCrorepati, iss Somvaar raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par.#KBC2022@nikhat_zareen @mirabai_chanu pic.twitter.com/aCMGCWsgqV — sonytv (@SonyTV) September 2, 2022

The Sholay actor tested positive for Covid-19 in August. He resumed the shoot this week. While the show had a bank of few episodes, the makers were waiting for the host to test negative before they could resume the shoot. “While he had completed the seven-day quarantine, we were waiting for his negative report. As soon as that came in, we decided to get back to work. He himself had been wanting to get into the action mode soon, and we couldn’t have been happier to have him back. While the team takes utmost precaution on set, we have made the protocols a little stricter,” a source previously told indianexpress.com.

Bachchan will soon be in Brahmastra, which will release on September 9. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film is produced by Karan Johar. Besides this, Amitabh will also be seen in Goodbye, alongside Telugu actor Rashmika Mandanna.