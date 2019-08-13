Amitabh Bachchan on working at 76: It’s tough to have a job these days

Kaun Banega Crorepati is all set to launch its eleventh season. On Tuesday, host Amitabh Bachchan welcomed the media on the sets of the reality show, and interacted with them.

As the floor opened for questions, indianexpress.com asked Big B what gives him the passion and energy to still work so hard at this age. Looking rather amused, he replied, “It’s my job and I gotta do it.”

Then with a smirk, he added, “It’s rather tough to have a job these days.”

When another journalist asked Amitabh Bachchan how life has changed for him after hosting the show, he smiled to say, “One always has the urge to know more. And through the show, you get to know about so many things. When I am at a gathering, I ask my friends and impart the same knowledge to them. That way you feel like a tees maar khan among them.”

On being asked about his jump to television from films, the Badla actor said, “I didn’t do it intentionally. It was just a coincidence. Star came up with this idea. Circumstances were such that everyone felt I should not do TV, especially people at my home. But I just felt that this was something new.”

He added, “I asked the team if I could see how the show was conducted. We went to England and saw the host conducting the show. So, I told them if you could give me the same atmosphere that I am seeing, then I would like to do it. They gave me that then. And since then, Sony has replicated it and it only gets better every year. Each year there are innovations that Sony keeps doing, making the sets look better and creating an atmosphere which is conducive to the audience, host and contestants. That requires a lot of labour.”