Amitabh Bachchan: Feel fortunate to work with the new crop of actors

Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 recent press meet was much more than just about the game show. Host Amitabh Bachchan spoke in detail about the social causes close to his heart. He also took the opportunity to talk about the new generation of actors in Bollywood. The 75-year-old actor revealed how they inspire him to work harder.

Bachchan was caught off guard at the event when a reporter asked him to name his leading ladies, with whom he enjoyed working. After a thought, the veteran actor replied, “I have always been a fan of Waheeda Rahman and Dilip Kumar. Also, actors like Meena Kumar, Nutan and southern star Savitri. They were all such talented artistes.”

While the world is a fan of the megastar, he shared that he loves the passion and dedication of new age actors. “Be it Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma or Deepika Padukone, they are all unbelievably good at their job. I feel scared to work with them knowing well that woh mujhe kha jayengi (they will overpower me). It’s brilliant how they are so confident about their work. We took years and years, and are still trying to fine tune our craft. And they come on the set knowing exactly what they want to do. They are so mature and confident. It’s just amazing,” Big B shared.

Talking about the young lads of Bollywood, Bachchan added, “Look at the kind of work that Ranbir Kapoor or Sushant Singh Rajput are doing. Then there’s Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Karthik Aryan, Vicky Kaushal and many more. They are all just fabulous. I get obsessed with their amazing performances and tend to often send them notes and flowers (smiles).”

He also added, “And honestly, I feel fortunate to have been able to live through the period and see the new generation’s passion. I am so happy that I have got the opportunity to work with some of them.”

