Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC 18 airs old episodes due to actor’s schedule issues, to resume on Nov 16

The makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 have temporarily halted the airing of new episodes. While the makers have not disclosed the reason behind the break, several reports suggest that it could be due to Amitabh Bachchan’s health. However, a source close to the show told SCREEN that the break has nothing to do with the 84-year-old actor’s health but is instead due to the unavailability of his dates. The channel’s X handle shared that the new episodes of KBC 18 will resume from November 16.

According to the source, Amitabh Bachchan will be available for the shoot only after November 11, following which filming for the show will resume. In the absence of fresh episodes, the makers have been broadcasting some older episodes on the television channel. However, on the Sony LIV app, the latest available episode is from October 30, featuring the cast of Ramayana.

Amitabh Bachchan shares update on his blog

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan, who regularly connects with his fans through his personal blog, shared an update on November 7, offering a glimpse into his gradual return to work. He wrote, “The gentle but slow return to routine and the controlled life of work”, seemingly hinting that he is gradually settling back into his professional routine after a break.

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He further reflected on how stepping away from one’s regular schedule can make even familiar habits feel unfamiliar, writing, “When in routine you remember the routine… even routine develops a temperament.”

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The veteran actor also opened up about his occasional forgetfulness, sharing how he sometimes struggles to remember where he left his glasses or mobile phone, or what he was supposed to do next. However, he pointed out that memories from his school days remain vivid, adding that what Class 8 was like in 1960 is still at his fingertips.

He further wrote, “But never a searching for the connect on Blog. Nor the well wishers of each Sunday nor, the KBC audience, who extend love, affection and the sincerity of their warmth and endearing presence.”

@Sarju_Sarjit Hello Sarju! Please note that KBC will be back with new episodes from 16th November. — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) November 3, 2026

New episodes from November 16

Meanwhile, with new episodes of the show, which first premiered in July 2000, temporarily unavailable, a fan on X tagged Sony LIV seeking an update on its return. Responding to the query, Sony LIV assured the viewer, writing, “Hello! Please note that KBC will be back with new episodes from 16th November.”

@avnirathi Hello Avni! Please be informed that new episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) Season 18 are currently unavailable on Sony LIV. We request you to stay tuned to Sony LIV for further updates regarding the availability of upcoming episodes. — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) November 3, 2026

In another response to a viewer who raised a similar question, the streaming platform wrote, “Please be informed that new episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) Season 18 are currently unavailable on Sony LIV. We request you to stay tuned to Sony LIV for further updates regarding the availability of upcoming episodes.”

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Amitabh Bachchan’s knee injury

Previously, Amitabh Bachchan had spoken about hurting his knee during KBC shoot and even a break from social media as the doctor has advised complete rest. Taking to X, the actor wrote, “Apologies. I seek forgiveness. I have been advised to take a few days off to rest and recover, so I am unable to write anything at the moment.”

However, he returned just a day later with a fresh post on X, along with a new blog entry, reassuring fans of his return to his regular updates.

With inputs from SCREEN reporter Nawaz Javed Kochra