Amitabh Bachchan is busy with KBC 13 during day, Brahmastra at night: ‘There’s this much body can take and no more’

Amitabh Bachchan hosted quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati is all set to return with its 13th season. Sony TV recently announced that it will go on air on August 23. Bollywood’s megastar Bachchan, who has been associated with the show since its beginning in 2000, is excited to be back on the host’s chair.
Big B recently posted a photo from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 and captioned it, “… back .. on that chair from 2000 .. that’s 21 years .. a lifetime .. !! ..and gratitude to all that came along ..🙏🏻.. this look ..” The actor also shared a few photos from the sets of the game show on his blog. He mentioned how he has been following strict precautions against coronavirus while being on the set.
“knowledge d Ef say this does not sanitize .. the fume is poisonous, particularly for asthma .. oh dear .. now what .. so this is just the preliminary, to sanitze the clothes nothing else .. before and after work , back in Janak too the same tunnel for sanitisation .. for one and all that visit .. masks etc and all other protocol observed .. a bubble for me to walk in and distance from contestants and assistants .. ok .. relieved ..??” senior Bachchan wrote.
The actor also posted a series of pictures as he rehearsed for the show but soon signed off as he mentioned, “…. so so so .. off to set .. DND .. ok ..? they all getting upset .. do not wish to do that else they throw me out .. right then .. see yaaa ..”
Speaking about his schedule, he added, “Running late for the first day of recording for KBC 13 .. and so regretful .. but simply unavoidable .. so many chores to oversee .. and the body can take this much and no more .. but pushing it , to its extreme to comply and adjust and deliver .. yes .. push push push .. you never know the potential until you push it .. !!”
Apart from KBC, it is Ayan Mukerji’s much-awaited film Brahmastra which is keeping Amitabh Bachchan busy. Sharing a photo of Brahmastra’s story book, he wrote, “KBC may take the day .. but this .. takes the after hours .. and it does become thought provoking and pensive and energy draining ..”
Besides Brahmastra, Big B has Chehre, co-starring Emraan Hashmi, Rhea Chakraborthy and others, up for release soon. He also has Vikas Bahl’s Good Bye in his kitty.
