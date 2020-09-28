scorecardresearch
Monday, September 28, 2020
Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan’s game show is all set to premiere tonight

Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 premieres tonight. The reality game show will air Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | Updated: September 28, 2020 2:00:12 pm
Amitabh BachchanKaun Banega Crorepati 12 airs on Sony TV. (Photo: PR Handout)

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is set to return to the small screen tonight. The actor is bringing the latest season of reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati amid much excitement. KBC 12 will air Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV.

KBC 12 went into production earlier this month, with the team following all COVID-19 precautions. To ensure a safe work environment, for the first time, the show will not have a live audience. The makers will rather include the cheering of the audience during the final edit. This would also mean the host interacting more intimately with the contestants to keep the emotions flowing.

The new season will also let go the ‘audience poll’ lifeline and instead bring back the ‘video-a-friend’ lifeline. The contestant can also seek the help of an ‘intelligent expert’, take a ’50-50′ option or even ‘flip the question’.

Read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: What’s new on Amitabh Bachchan’s show

Also, from the usual 10, Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 will have eight contestants in the fastest finger round to maintain social distancing between the participants. The distance between the hot seat and host Amitabh Bachchan has also been increased. In addition, the set has been designed in a way that the contestants don’t rush to hug Bachchan in excitement.

Follow all the latest updates about Kaun Banega Crorepati 12.

14:00 (IST)28 Sep 2020
Big B to recite a poem during KBC 12 premiere

The makers shared a video of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 host Amitabh Bachchan reciting a poem, "Kismat se har panne par, Kismat likhwana padta hai, Wapas aana padta hai."

13:52 (IST)28 Sep 2020
Amitabh Bachchan is a part of KBC for 20 years

In a recent tweet, Amitabh Bachchan mentioned, "Honoured to be a part of this amazing show KBC.. for the past 20 years .."

13:24 (IST)28 Sep 2020
KBC 12 will have a new lifeline

KBC's in-studio audience had an important job – punch in the right answer when a contestant took the ‘audience poll’ lifeline. With no live audience, the makers had to let go this lifeline option. Instead, they have now got back ‘video-a-friend’ as a lifeline. Apart from this, a contestant can seek the help of an ‘intelligent expert’, take a ’50-50′ option or even ‘flip the question’.

13:05 (IST)28 Sep 2020
Makers on how they shot KBC 12

The makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati shared a glimpse of how they shot the reality game show during the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking about what one can expect from the season and host Amitabh Bachchan, KBC director Arun Sheshkumar told indianexpress.com, "So for the first time, in the history of Kaun Banega Crorepati, there will be no live audience. And that decision was taken for the safety of everyone. But we have designed something keeping in mind their importance. You will get to hear them but not see them. Since the studio audience won’t be there, we had to also let go the ‘audience poll’ lifeline. Hence, ‘video-a-friend’ is back, where contestants can video call a friend for assistance. Apart from that ‘flip the question’, ’50-50′ and ‘ask the expert’ has been retained. We have a very good line up of experts this season, and we are calling them ‘intelligent experts’."

Sheshkumar further revealed how it was working with Amitabh, who just recovered from Covid-19. "He is absolutely cool and not worried. However, he is very precise and alert about maintaining COVID-19 protocols. While we had several sanitisation stations, he has also installed a few himself. It’s always fun to have him around, and off camera, he is so naughty. I think that side of himself will also come across a lot this time on screen."

