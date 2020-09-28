Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan’s game show is all set to premiere tonight

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 airs on Sony TV. (Photo: PR Handout)

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is set to return to the small screen tonight. The actor is bringing the latest season of reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati amid much excitement. KBC 12 will air Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV.

KBC 12 went into production earlier this month, with the team following all COVID-19 precautions. To ensure a safe work environment, for the first time, the show will not have a live audience. The makers will rather include the cheering of the audience during the final edit. This would also mean the host interacting more intimately with the contestants to keep the emotions flowing.

The new season will also let go the ‘audience poll’ lifeline and instead bring back the ‘video-a-friend’ lifeline. The contestant can also seek the help of an ‘intelligent expert’, take a ’50-50′ option or even ‘flip the question’.

Read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: What’s new on Amitabh Bachchan’s show

Also, from the usual 10, Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 will have eight contestants in the fastest finger round to maintain social distancing between the participants. The distance between the hot seat and host Amitabh Bachchan has also been increased. In addition, the set has been designed in a way that the contestants don’t rush to hug Bachchan in excitement.