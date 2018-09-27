KBC 10 September 27 episode highlights: Kaushik Chakraborty takes the hot seat

Amitabh Bachchan is back with Kaun Banega Crorepati. The show is currently airing its tenth season. KBC first started in the year 2000. This time, the audience sitting at home can also join in on the fun and participate in the quiz by using the KBC Play Along feature on the Sony Liv app.
In the show, host Amitabh Bachchan throws multiple-choice questions at the contestant and they have to answer correctly. The show airs every Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.
As soon as Kaushik takes the seat, the episode ends. Kaushik will resume playing tomorrow.
Amitabh Bachchan asks the question. Kaushik Chakraborty is the new contestant on the hot seat.
Kritika Rani quits the game and goes home with Rs 6,40,000.
Kritika guesses the answer and it happens to be the right one. She is surprised at herself and so is Amitabh Bachchan.
Kritika Rani locks the correct answer and wins Rs 3,20,000.
Kritika uses her third lifeline 'Jodidaar'. Amitabh Bachchan welcomes Kritika's brother on the stage. She goes ahead with his suggestion and wins Rs 1,60,000.
Kritika uses her lifeline, 'Ask the Expert' and goes ahead with the suggestion. She wins Rs 80,000.
Kritika tells Amitabh Bachchan that he is one of her favourite actors.
Kritika uses 'Audience Poll' for the fifth question.
For the fourth question, Kritika is given an audio clue. She has to identify the name of the film. She answers correctly and wins Rs 4,000.
After answering three questions correctly, Kritika wins Rs 3,000.
Amitabh Bachchan explains the rules of the game to Kritika.
Kritika is overwhelmed as she sits on the hot seat. She cannot hold back her tears. Amitabh Bachchan offers her tissues and congratulates her on getting to the hot seat.
Kritika Rani takes the hot seat.
Bishan uses his last lifeline 50:50. He decides to quit the game and takes home Rs 80,000.
Bishan uses his second lifeline 'Jodidaar'. Amitabh Bachchan welcomes Sunil Kumar, Bishan's companion on the stage. Bishan then takes another lifeline 'Ask the Expert'. The question is 'Which of these states shares its boundary with only one neighbouring country of India?' Sagarika Ghosh says Bihar and Bishan locks the same. This is the correct answer.
Bishan used his first lifeline 'Audience Poll' for a football related question. He went ahead with the audience's opinion and won Rs 40,000.
Bishan Kumar has answered the first five questions correctly and has won Rs 10,000.
Sagarika Ghosh is the expert for the lifeline 'Ask the Expert' today.
Bishan Kumar, who won Rs 3,000 yesterday, continues the game today.