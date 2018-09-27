KBC 10 September 27 episode highlights: Kaushik Chakraborty takes the hot seat

Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 airs on Sony from Mon-Fri at 9 pm. Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 airs on Sony from Mon-Fri at 9 pm.

Amitabh Bachchan is back with Kaun Banega Crorepati. The show is currently airing its tenth season. KBC first started in the year 2000. This time, the audience sitting at home can also join in on the fun and participate in the quiz by using the KBC Play Along feature on the Sony Liv app.

Also read | KBC 10 contestant Manish Narayan Patil: I was in tears when Amitabh Bachchan gifted the cricket kit to my son

In the show, host Amitabh Bachchan throws multiple-choice questions at the contestant and they have to answer correctly. The show airs every Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.