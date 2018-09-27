Follow Us:
Thursday, September 27, 2018
KBC 10 September 27 episode highlights: Kaushik Chakraborty takes the hot seat

KBC 10 September 27 highlights: Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati airs every Monday-Friday at 9 pm. The audience sitting at home can also take part in the show by using the KBC Play Along feature on the Sony Liv app.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 27, 2018 10:33:31 pm
Kaun Banega Crorepati KBC 10 amitabh bachchan sony liv play along Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 airs on Sony from Mon-Fri at 9 pm.

Amitabh Bachchan is back with Kaun Banega Crorepati. The show is currently airing its tenth season. KBC first started in the year 2000. This time, the audience sitting at home can also join in on the fun and participate in the quiz by using the KBC Play Along feature on the Sony Liv app.

In the show, host Amitabh Bachchan throws multiple-choice questions at the contestant and they have to answer correctly. The show airs every Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

Live Blog

Follow all the updates about Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 10.

22:32 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
KBC episode ends

As soon as Kaushik takes the seat, the episode ends. Kaushik will resume playing tomorrow.

22:30 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
Fastest Fingers First starts again

Amitabh Bachchan asks the question. Kaushik Chakraborty is the new contestant on the hot seat.

22:19 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
Kritika quits the game

Kritika Rani quits the game and goes home with Rs 6,40,000.

22:16 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
Kritika guesses and wins Rs 6,40,000

Kritika guesses the answer and it happens to be the right one. She is surprised at herself and so is Amitabh Bachchan.

22:12 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
Kritika uses her last lifeline 50:50

Kritika Rani locks the correct answer and wins Rs 3,20,000.

22:09 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
Kritika uses her third lifeline, wins Rs 1,60,000

Kritika uses her third lifeline 'Jodidaar'. Amitabh Bachchan welcomes Kritika's brother on the stage. She goes ahead with his suggestion and wins Rs 1,60,000.

22:06 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
Kritika uses her second lifeline

Kritika uses her lifeline, 'Ask the Expert' and goes ahead with the suggestion. She wins Rs 80,000.

22:04 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
Kritika shows her appreciation for Amitabh Bachchan

Kritika tells Amitabh Bachchan that he is one of her favourite actors.

22:00 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
Kritika uses her first lifeline

Kritika uses 'Audience Poll' for the fifth question. 

21:58 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
Amitabh Bachchan congratulates Kritika as she wins Rs 4,000

For the fourth question, Kritika is given an audio clue. She has to identify the name of the film. She answers correctly and wins Rs 4,000.

21:56 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
Kritika Rani wins Rs 3,000

After answering three questions correctly, Kritika wins Rs 3,000.

21:42 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
Amitabh Bachchan explains the game

Amitabh Bachchan explains the rules of the game to Kritika.

21:29 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
Amitabh Bachchan welcomes Kritika Rani

Kritika is overwhelmed as she sits on the hot seat. She cannot hold back her tears. Amitabh Bachchan offers her tissues and congratulates her on getting to the hot seat.

21:28 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
Fastest Fingers First starts again

Kritika Rani takes the hot seat.

21:23 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
Bishan quits the game

Bishan uses his last lifeline 50:50. He decides to quit the game and takes home Rs 80,000.

21:21 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
Bishan uses 2 lifelines on one question

Bishan uses his second lifeline 'Jodidaar'. Amitabh Bachchan welcomes Sunil Kumar, Bishan's companion on the stage. Bishan then takes another lifeline 'Ask the Expert'. The question is 'Which of these states shares its boundary with only one neighbouring country of India?' Sagarika Ghosh says Bihar and Bishan locks the same. This is the correct answer.

21:13 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
Bishan uses his first lifeline

Bishan used his first lifeline 'Audience Poll' for a football related question. He went ahead with the audience's opinion and won Rs 40,000.

21:08 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
Bishan Kumar wins Rs 10,000

Bishan Kumar has answered the first five questions correctly and has won Rs 10,000.

21:04 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
Amitabh Bachchan introduces the Expert

Sagarika Ghosh is the expert for the lifeline 'Ask the Expert' today.

21:01 (IST) 27 Sep 2018
Amitabh Bachchan welcomes Bishan Kumar on another episode of KBC 10

Bishan Kumar, who won Rs 3,000 yesterday, continues the game today.

Manish Patil won Rs 12,50,000 on Wednesday's episode of Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 10.

