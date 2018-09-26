KBC 10 September 26 episode highlights: Bishan Kumar wins Rs 3,000

Amitabh Bachchan is back with the tenth installment of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The show has been going strong for 10 seasons. This time, the audience sitting at home can also join in on the fun and participate in the quiz by using the KBC Play Along feature on the Sony Liv app.
In the show, host Amitabh Bachchan throws multiple-choice questions at the contestant and they have to answer correctly. The show airs every Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.
BIshan Kumar will continue playing tomorrow.
Bishan has now won Rs 3,000.
Bishan has correctly answered the first two questions. All his lifelines are still intact.
Bishan Kumar narrates the story of how he met his wife Babita. Amitabh Bachchan keenly listens.
Bishan Kumar from Palwal, Haryana, is the next contestant on the hot seat. Bishan is a teacher by profession.
Amitabh Bachchan hosts another round of Fastest Fingers First. Bishan Kumar is the next contestant on the hot seat.
Manish Patil's kids come on the stage. Amitabh Bachchan presents them with gifts.
He did not use his last lifeline for the question and quit the game.
Manish plans to pay off his loan with his winnings. He wants to save for his kids and wants to send his son for cricket coaching.
Manish used his first three lifelines in the initial questions but he has been playing wisely since then.
Manish Patil has won Rs 12,50,000. He still has one lifeline left, 'Jodidaar'.
The next question is related to Badminton. The contestant has to find the coomon thing between Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu.
Manish has won Rs 6,40,000. He still has one lifeline left.
A video is shown on Manish's life. His kids proudly talk about the work their father does. Manish works in the sanitation department.
The next questions is, 'Who, in 1910, was sentenced to "kala pani" for 50 years?' He answers VD Savarkar and wins Rs 3,20,000.
The next question is based on Hindu mythology. Manish answers correctly and wins Rs 1,60,000.
Manish has used three lifelines already. For the seventh question, he has to guess the name of the film and a song video is played. The song is "Teri Bindiya Re". He answers correctly and wins Rs 40,000.
Manish uses his first lifeline 'Audience Poll' and wins Rs 5,000.
Amitabh Bachchan introduces Meenakshi Kandwal as the expert in today's episode.
Amitabh Bachchan continues the game with yesterday's contestant Manish Patil.