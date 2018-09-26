Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 26, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

KBC 10 September 26 episode highlights: Bishan Kumar wins Rs 3,000

Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati airs every Monday-Friday at 9 pm.

Kaun Banega Crorepati airs at 9 pm on Sony TV

Amitabh Bachchan is back with the tenth installment of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The show has been going strong for 10 seasons. This time, the audience sitting at home can also join in on the fun and participate in the quiz by using the KBC Play Along feature on the Sony Liv app.

In the show, host Amitabh Bachchan throws multiple-choice questions at the contestant and they have to answer correctly. The show airs every Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

Live Blog

Follow all the updates about Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 10.

22:31 (IST) 26 Sep 2018
KBC episode ends

BIshan Kumar will continue playing tomorrow.

22:30 (IST) 26 Sep 2018
Bishan wins Rs 3,000

Bishan has now won Rs 3,000.

22:20 (IST) 26 Sep 2018
Bishan wins Rs 2,000

Bishan has correctly answered the first two questions. All his lifelines are still intact.

22:16 (IST) 26 Sep 2018
Amitabh Bachchan greets Bishan's wife Babita

Bishan Kumar narrates the story of how he met his wife Babita. Amitabh Bachchan keenly listens. 

22:07 (IST) 26 Sep 2018
Meet the next KBC 10 contestant, Bishan Kumar

Bishan Kumar from Palwal, Haryana, is the next contestant on the hot seat. Bishan is a teacher by profession. 

22:04 (IST) 26 Sep 2018
Fastest Fingers First starts again

Amitabh Bachchan hosts another round of Fastest Fingers First. Bishan Kumar is the next contestant on the hot seat.

22:02 (IST) 26 Sep 2018
Amitabh Bachchan is happy to meet Manish's kids

Manish Patil's kids come on the stage. Amitabh Bachchan presents them with gifts. 

21:59 (IST) 26 Sep 2018
Manish quits and is going home with Rs 12,50,000

He did not use his last lifeline for the question and quit the game.

21:54 (IST) 26 Sep 2018
Manish discusses his future plans with Amitabh Bachchan

Manish plans to pay off his loan with his winnings. He wants to save for his kids and wants to send his son for cricket coaching.

21:52 (IST) 26 Sep 2018
Amitabh Bachchan encourages Manish Patil

Manish used his first three lifelines in the initial questions but he has been playing wisely since then.

21:42 (IST) 26 Sep 2018
Amitabh Bachchan celebrates with Manish as he wins Rs 12,50,000

Manish Patil has won Rs 12,50,000. He still has one lifeline left, 'Jodidaar'.

21:40 (IST) 26 Sep 2018
The question for Rs 12,50,000 puzzles Manish Patil

The next question is related to Badminton. The contestant has to find the coomon thing between Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu.

21:37 (IST) 26 Sep 2018
Manish Patil wins Rs 6,40,000

Manish has won Rs 6,40,000. He still has one lifeline left.

21:32 (IST) 26 Sep 2018
Manish talks about his kids

A video is shown on Manish's life. His kids proudly talk about the work their father does. Manish works in the sanitation department.

21:19 (IST) 26 Sep 2018
Amitabh Bachchan signs a cheque for Rs 3,20,000 for Manish Patil

The next questions is, 'Who, in 1910, was sentenced to "kala pani" for 50 years?' He answers VD Savarkar and wins Rs 3,20,000.

21:18 (IST) 26 Sep 2018
Amitabh Bachchan applauds Manish as he wins Rs 1,60,000

The next question is based on Hindu mythology. Manish answers correctly and wins Rs 1,60,000.

21:15 (IST) 26 Sep 2018
Manish Patil wins Rs 40,000

Manish has used three lifelines already. For the seventh question, he has to guess the name of the film and a song video is played. The song is "Teri Bindiya Re". He answers correctly and wins Rs 40,000.

21:07 (IST) 26 Sep 2018
Manish uses his first lifeline

Manish uses his first lifeline 'Audience Poll' and wins Rs 5,000.

21:03 (IST) 26 Sep 2018
Today's expert is Meenakshi Kandwal

Amitabh Bachchan introduces Meenakshi Kandwal as the expert in today's episode.

21:02 (IST) 26 Sep 2018
KBC episode begins

Amitabh Bachchan continues the game with yesterday's contestant Manish Patil.

Faiz Mohammad Khan from Madhya Pradesh won Rs 12,50,000 on Tuesday's episode of Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 10.

