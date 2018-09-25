Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
KBC 10 September 25 episode LIVE UPDATES: Faiz Mohammad wins Rs 10,000

KBC 10 September 25 episode live updates: Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati airs every Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV. Now the audience sitting at home can also take part in the show by using the KBC Play Along feature on the Sony Liv app.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 25, 2018 9:23:26 pm
kbc play along KBC 10 September 25 episode live updates: Amitabh Bachchan’s game of knowledge has begun

Amitabh Bachchan is back with the tenth installment of popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. A crowd favourite, this time, the audience sitting at home can also join in on the fun and participate in the quiz by using the KBC Play Along feature on the Sony Liv app.

In the show, host Amitabh Bachchan throws a number of multiple-choice questions in the contestant’s direction in order to test their general knowledge in and around the nation. The show airs every Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 here.

21:18 (IST) 25 Sep 2018
Faiz wins Rs 10,000

Faiz guesses a visual and answers the fifth question correctly.  

21:15 (IST) 25 Sep 2018
Faiz wins Rs 3000

Faiz has answered three questions correctly until now. 

21:14 (IST) 25 Sep 2018
Faiz uses his first lifeline

Faiz has taken the audience poll to answer a question about football. 

21:07 (IST) 25 Sep 2018
Faiz Mohammad Khan takes the hot seat

Faiz Mohammad Khan is a teacher from Madhya Pradesh. 

21:06 (IST) 25 Sep 2018
Amitabh Bachchan asks the fastest finger first question

The question is about arranging political parties in order of their foundation. 

21:04 (IST) 25 Sep 2018
Amitabh Bachchan begins KBC 10

The host introduces the show and talks about the importance of viewers in a game. 

20:55 (IST) 25 Sep 2018
Here's a sneak peek at tonight's episode of KBC 10

On Monday's episode of the show, Madhya Pradesh's Anjana Kewat had won an amount of Rs 10,000.

