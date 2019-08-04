Amitabh Bachchan begins shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11

Toggle Menu
Amitabh Bachchan has started shooting for the 11th season of popular reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Amitabh Bachchan shared on social media that KBC started 19 years ago.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has started shooting for the 11th season of popular reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

The 76-year-old actor on Saturday took to Twitter to share the news.

“It has begun… another ‘KBC’ … 19 years since it started… 11 seasons… and the love of all the viewers,” Bachchan tweeted along with some photographs from the sets.

The Badla star wrote on his blog recounting the “the signature tune” of the show, which has been airing since 2000.

“… And the tech rehearsals come alive and the palpitation for the morrow and the first episode for this year and its apprehensions and uncertainties… But shall try to give it a best knock…” he wrote.

KBC, based on the UK programme Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, is scheduled to start airing this month.

