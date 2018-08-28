Salman Khan is welcome to host Kaun Banega Crorepati: Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 will air from September 3 on Sony. Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 will air from September 3 on Sony.

On a recent episode of his game show Dus Ka Dum, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan remarked he would like to take the host’s seat on Kaun Banega Crorepati. Today, when megastar Amitabh Bachchan was asked about Salman’s wish at the KBC 10 press conference, Big B promptly replied that he would love to welcome the Bharat actor on the show.

“I welcome Salman to host the show,” Bachchan said when asked for his reaction on Salman’s desire to be part of the show.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 will air from September 3 on Sony. The show first aired in 2000, marking Bachchan’s debut on the small screen. After hosting the first two seasons, the 75-year-actor actor took a break from the show, whose third season was then hosted by superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Bachchan, however, made a comeback to the show in the fourth season, and has been with the show since.

While Amitabh Bachchan will be seen next in Kaun Banega Crorepati 10, his son Abhishek Bachchan is gearing up for the release of Manmarziyaan.

Bachchan was asked how as a father does he look at Abhishek’s second innings. To which he replied, “Don’t know if it should be called a first inning or a second inning but he’s working and I am looking forward to see his work.

