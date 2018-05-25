Amitabh Bachchan records for Kaun Banega Crorepati introduction

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati is delightful, simply for putting up contestants from India’s heartland on its hot-seat. Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati is delightful, simply for putting up contestants from India’s heartland on its hot-seat.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will start recording the introduction and initiation for the tenth season of the reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) . Amitabh, who has been a part of the show for eight seasons, on Friday early morning tweeted, “It is 4:45 am! Just back from work, recording for the KBC shoot tomorrow (Friday) at 8 a.m. So no time to dwell here any longer, shall do so tomorrow. Love to all.”

“After the days’ work spent time at the studio to prepare the work for tomorrow on set for the KBC introduction and initiation,” he added.

The thespian had made his small screen foray in the year 2000 with Kaun Banega Crorepati, a general knowledge-based game show based on the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? format. Registrations for the new season will begin on June 6, with Big B coming on air on Sony Entertainment television and asking one question every night till June 20.

Talking about KBC 10, Danish Khan, EVP and Business Head, Sony TV in a statement mentioned, “It is exciting to bring in the 10th edition of India’s favorite game show with its iconic host – Amitabh Bachchan. Last year the registration window was for seven days and the total registration was 19.8 million. We are sure with a 14 days window and last year’s stupendous success, we will be able to create a new benchmark in registration numbers.”

Last year, at the show’s launch producer Siddharth Basu, had exclusively spoken to indianexpress.com about KBC and Amitabh’s association. “Personally, I think Amitabh Bachchan is in the league of one when it comes to the show. His eloquence, articulation, gravitas is imprinted in the audience mind. He has a unique mix of a high culture with a common touch, and his language and empathy play out beautifully for the show. All said, we have the show successfully running in seven other languages with different hosts. It’s the format and the platform that has worked for years. So in a sense, KBC is host agnostic but I think Amitabh Bachchan is the force multiplier of the show.”

