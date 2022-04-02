Amitabh Bachchan announces Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 registration dates in new promo. Watch here

Amitabh Bachchan is all set to return as the host of the much-loved quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati for its 14th season. A new promo announcing when the registrations for the upcoming season will open was released on Saturday.

It shows a young couple is dreaming of living a lavish life as they look up at the night sky, but years later, even in their old age, they seem to be having the same conversation. Bachchan says, “Sapne dekh ke khush mat ho jaiye, poore karne ke liye phone uthaiye.” The registrations for the upcoming season open from April 9 at 9 pm on Sony TV.

This is the 14th season of the long-running quiz show, which first started in 2000 with Bachchan as the host. Shah Rukh Khan hosted one season of the show, but Bachchan resumed duties soon after.

In the 13th season of the show, KBC completed its 1000th episode. The special episode saw Shweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda as the special guests and Jaya Bachchan joined the family via video. When Shweta asked her father to reflect on his journey of the 1000 episodes, Bachchan said, “Darasal, ikkis saal ho gaye hain. San 2000 mein iski shuruat hui thi. Aur uss samay humko pata nahi tha, sab log keh rahe they ke aap film se television mein jaa rahe hain, bade parde se chhote parde par aa rahe hain, aapki image ko nuksaan hoga. Lekin humari apni kuch paristhitiyan aisi thi ke mujhe laga ke… Filmon mein kaam jo hai wohh mil nahi raha tha, lekin pehle broadcast ke baad jiss tarah ke reaction aane shuru hue, phir aisa laga ke puri duniya mil gayi hai. (It has been 21 years since we began the show in 2000. At that time, I had no idea what would happen. People would warn me that moving from the big screen to the small screen would harm my career. But circumstances compelled me to take this on. You see, I wasn’t getting any films at that time, but after the show premiered, the kind of reactions I received made me believe that the world was with me).”

KBC proved to be a turning point in Amitabh Bachchan’s career, which was going through a lull in the late 1990s.